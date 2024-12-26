Vaishali S is glamorously merging all things handcrafted with everything luxe in her latest collection

Since couturier Vaishali Shadangule’s label Vaishali S was launched some two decades back, her design journey has been very linear and seamless across all her collections. While the silhouettes have been evolving, and eventually quite radically since her use of cording technique, her designs have always been a reflection of her own personal development and explorations.

The journey nonetheless, by her own admission, hasn’t been an easy one. “It is very difficult. Globally speaking, luxury brands have reached a level of quality and attention to details that is not easy to match. It is a journey that has started for us after our selection at the Paris Haute Couture,” she says.

When one talks about India, luxury is still identified with bridal, which is all about embroidery. Clearly for a brand like hers, dedicated to sophisticated hand-woven fabrics, to innovative design in the silhouettes, and to unseen textures to frame all the above, it is not easy to be accepted as mainstream even from the most celebrated fraternity.