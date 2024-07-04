Inspired by the sea, this collection is all about embracing the hues of nature
Drawing inspiration from the soft whispers of ocean waves and the vibrant hues of seascapes, Anushree Parekh, a renowned fashion designer known for her exquisite craftsmanship and innovative designs, has dropped her latest creation, Kaia. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to quality, Anushree has carved a niche for herself in the world of luxury pret. Her eponymous label, Anushree, is synonymous with elegance, sophistication, and timeless style. Highlighting her personal affection for Kaia, Anushree says, “Kaia represents a culmination of passion, creativity, and a deep appreciation for nature’s beauty. I’m thrilled to share this collection with the world, and I hope it brings joy and inspiration to all who wear it.”
Excerpts from our conversation:
Kaia is a journey into the heart of summer. Could you please elaborate?
Kaia means the sea. For me, Kaia is literally a clothing version of the summer and the sea. From its light breezy colours to the silhouettes — it’s a perfect summer soirée. Summer in India is all about comfort. From your holiday wear to your summer weddings, the ideal clothing is a blend of freshness and comfort. That’s what Kaia is all about. From our easy coords to our summer lehengas, the fresh prints and lush fabrics make it extremely easy to carry.
As it is inspired by the sea, what are the designs and motifs you have used?
We have used shades of aqua blue and greens; motifs of the waves and our sea shore embroidery are a strong inspiration for Kaia.
Nature never fails to inspire, but how do you keep bringing different aspects of nature or reinventing similar aspects/ elements into your collections?
That’s the beauty of Nature! With every minute, there’s a fresh perspective and inspiration. It could be the sound of the ocean or the lush green forest. In my collection Kaia, you can see elements of nature in our hand embroidered bead and thread work, our shells on the straps and tassels, the abstract shapes and motives on print and hand embroidery — all of which gives you a glance of the beautiful sea life.
How different would you say this collection is from your previous collections and how?
I wouldn’t say it’s different. But there’s a new perspective on my statement signature styles. Along with our festive Indian looks, we have added more modern Indian silhouettes like bodycons, bralettes and corsets. Keeping in mind our unique language, we’ve added elements from the current SS’24 trends.
What are the fabrics you have used for Kaia, and what does the colour palette look like?
The colours used for Kaia are ivories, peaches, aqua and greens. The fabrics used are soft silks, georgettes, and linens — everything that’s summer appropriate and super easy breezy.
What are the silhouettes one can look forward to in this collection?
Many! From your crop top - skirts to statement coords to fusion pieces and lots of maxi dresses.
What would your next collection be?
I have started working on my festive line. It’s inspired by my most favourite era — the Mughal era; but the edit will have a modern twist to it.
With every collection, a designer grows further. How has your journey been?
I have not only learnt and grown with each collection but I’m learning something new every day and trying to implement that as much as I can in my work. Over the years, my business has grown from selling in Mumbai to countries across the globe which has taught me to design for different markets. My work is more rooted in India and more detailed in terms of embroidery.
Price ranges from Rs 9,000 to Rs 50,000.
Available online.
Email: rupam@ newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain