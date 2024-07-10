Five new bag drops that should be in your collection

Bags have a unique ability to not only carry your entire world with you but also elevate the fashion game. Explore the latest drops from by well-known brands this season and take your pick!
Come monsoons and keeping your utilities safe from the downpour becomes a task. For that, you may want to check out Gaston Luga's latest drop. These waterproof Splash backpacks are as stylish and as spacious you could ever ask for. It allows you to comfortably fit your laptop, notebooks and much more and also gives the classy vibe to enhance your overall monsoon fashion game.
Available online
If you have to plan your travels then check out the latest Tommy Hilfiger collection boasts of spacious suitcases and bagpacks in several pop and neutral shades which would instantly make you want to plan your next vacation.
Available Bagline and online.
These Aeropostale's Mayfield Duffle Bags are the best companions you can have while on your gym classes, sports trainings or carrying it simply as a handbag during flights. They are sleek, modern and have ample storage.
Available: Bagline and stores
Here's your chance to make heads turn with the quirkiest collaboration of this season. With Kate Spade collaborating with Heinz for the Red-Hot Capsule collection comprising coin and card purses and tote bags to name a few, here's your chance to move beyond the sachet and actually carry the designs on you.
Available online.
With over 60+ options to choose from and in Blue, The IRTH Spring- Summer Collection Oh! So Cool Blue is here to win your hearts. From the House of Titan, this collection is all about the various shades of blue that works well with the seasons hues. From brunches to evening parties, there's a design for every occasion and every mood.
Available online.