The Ruh Collection: Transformative diamond necklaces with regal emerald accents

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but what if they could be even more? The Ruh collection, from Jewels By Preeti, offers a dazzling answer. This exquisite line of convertible diamond necklaces isn’t just about glamour; it’s about embracing your inner radiance and expressing yourself through truly versatile pieces.
“We wanted to create a necklace that transcended the occasion, a piece that whispered ‘timeless’ while celebrating individuality,” says Preeti Jain, creative head and founder of the brand.” The Ruh collection achieves this beautifully. Each necklace features a meticulously crafted design, diligently crafted with 18-kt gold, and is adorned with a plethora of round and baguette-cut diamonds. But the true star of the show is the vibrant emerald stone, its rich colour adding a touch of regal elegance.
But the Ruh collection isn’t just about stunning design. It’s also about empowerment. “The emerald,” Preeti explains, “represents a connection to our soul. We designed this collection to spark a journey of self-expression.” The brilliance lies in the necklace’s versatility. The emerald pendant detaches to become a separate necklace, allowing you to adjust the length and create different looks. This flexibility opens up a world of possibilities, letting you wear the necklace to a myriad of gatherings without needing a separate piece for each occasion.
Price starts at Rs 50,000. Available online.
