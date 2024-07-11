The Ruh Collection: Transformative diamond necklaces with regal emerald accents

But the Ruh collection isn’t just about stunning design. It’s also about empowerment. “The emerald,” Preeti explains, “represents a connection to our soul. We designed this collection to spark a journey of self-expression.” The brilliance lies in the necklace’s versatility. The emerald pendant detaches to become a separate necklace, allowing you to adjust the length and create different looks. This flexibility opens up a world of possibilities, letting you wear the necklace to a myriad of gatherings without needing a separate piece for each occasion.

Price starts at Rs 50,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com