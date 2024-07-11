New launches

The Ruh Collection: Transformative diamond necklaces with regal emerald accents

Each necklace features a meticulously crafted design, diligently crafted with 18-kt gold, and is adorned with a plethora of round and baguette-cut diamonds
Ruh collection, from Jewels By Preeti
Ruh collection, from Jewels By Preeti

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but what if they could be even more? The Ruh collection, from Jewels By Preeti, offers a dazzling answer. This exquisite line of convertible diamond necklaces isn’t just about glamour; it’s about embracing your inner radiance and expressing yourself through truly versatile pieces.

Ruh collection, from Jewels By Preeti
Shloka Mehta pays tribute to Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Bole Chudiyan’ look with custom lehenga at Anant Ambani’s sangeet

“We wanted to create a necklace that transcended the occasion, a piece that whispered ‘timeless’ while celebrating individuality,” says Preeti Jain, creative head and founder of the brand.” The Ruh collection achieves this beautifully. Each necklace features a meticulously crafted design, diligently crafted with 18-kt gold, and is adorned with a plethora of round and baguette-cut diamonds. But the true star of the show is the vibrant emerald stone, its rich colour adding a touch of regal elegance.

Ruh collection, from Jewels By Preeti
Parisian romance meets Indian elegance at ICW

But the Ruh collection isn’t just about stunning design. It’s also about empowerment. “The emerald,” Preeti explains, “represents a connection to our soul. We designed this collection to spark a journey of self-expression.” The brilliance lies in the necklace’s versatility. The emerald pendant detaches to become a separate necklace, allowing you to adjust the length and create different looks. This flexibility opens up a world of possibilities, letting you wear the necklace to a myriad of gatherings without needing a separate piece for each occasion.

Price starts at Rs 50,000. Available online.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

Ruh collection
Jewels By Preeti

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com