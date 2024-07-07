Shloka Mehta pays tribute to Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Bole Chudiyan’ look with custom lehenga at Anant Ambani’s sangeet

Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, stole the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony with her captivating outfits. Styled by her sister Diya Mehta Jatia, each ensemble was a masterpiece in its own right. However, one particular creation has sparked a frenzy on the internet – a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga inspired by Kareena Kapoor’s iconic look in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Diya, known for her impeccable fashion sense, took to Instagram to unveil Shloka’s ‘PHAT’ (Pretty Hot and Tempting) look. Explaining the inspiration behind the look, Diya shared, “We wanted something fun, elegant and iconic. After much discussion, we decided to recreate the OG @manishmalhotra05 'Bole Chudiyan' look. It was an absolute blast!”
Kareena’s character Poo, known for her flamboyant style, wore a coral blouse and palazzo set for the song Bole Chudiyan. Manish, channelling Poo’s essence, designed a custom peach-hued lehenga for Shloka. The outfit featured a glamorous cropped blouse with a jewelled one-shoulder neckline, a daring backless design, and intricate Resham and sequin embroidery. Delicate butterfly-adorned tassels danced along the hem, adding a touch of whimsy.
The captivating look continued with a matching A-line lehenga skirt. Floral Resham embroidery and shimmering peach sequin embellishments adorned the skirt, which flowed gracefully to the floor. To complete the ensemble, Shloka donned a matching embroidered dupatta featuring exquisite tassel and Resham work.
Shloka accessorised the breathtaking ensemble with a treasure trove of luxurious jewels, including a statement diamond necklace, dangling earrings, sparkling bangles, and statement rings. To complement her outfit, she opted for a classic makeup look. Black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, and mascara added definition to her eyes, while berry-toned lips and a touch of rouge accentuated her features. A sleek ponytail finished off the elegant and glamorous look.
Shloka’s tribute to Poo’s iconic style has ignited social media. Fans are praising her fashion choice and her ability to effortlessly carry off such a bold and memorable look. With this sartorial success, Shloka has cemented her place as a fashion icon in her own right.