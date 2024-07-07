Shloka Mehta pays tribute to Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Bole Chudiyan’ look with custom lehenga at Anant Ambani’s sangeet

Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, stole the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony with her captivating outfits. Styled by her sister Diya Mehta Jatia, each ensemble was a masterpiece in its own right. However, one particular creation has sparked a frenzy on the internet – a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga inspired by Kareena Kapoor’s iconic look in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.