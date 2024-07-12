This new collection nudges fashion enthusiasts towards a more conscious way of dressing

Latin Quarters, a name synonymous with chic and contemporary Indian fashion, is taking a bold step towards a greener future with the launch of its first-ever eco-friendly capsule collection, aptly named Revive. We caught up with Deepika Bhardwaj, designer at Latin Quarters, to delve deeper into the inspiration and ethos behind this exciting new direction.
Revive is more than just a collection; it’s a manifesto. Deepika explains, “We were inspired by Mother Earth herself. We wanted to create a new conversation to nudge fashion enthusiasts towards a more conscious way of dressing.” This capsule collection signifies a commitment to sustainability, without sacrificing the brand’s signature style. “We can be eco-friendly while staying on trend,” she says, “and Revive is proof.”
The magic of Revive lies in its materials. Each piece is meticulously crafted from recycled fabrics like blended linen, remi, flex, and even recycled denim. “We’re giving discarded garments a new lease of life,” says Deepika, “reducing waste and creating beautiful clothes at the same time.” The focus is on muted, earthy tones that complement the recycled materials and create a sense of effortless elegance. These breathable fabrics prioritise comfort and empower women to make conscious choices without compromising on style.
The design process for Revive was a thoughtful dance between utility and aesthetics. Deepika elaborates, “We factored in both recycled fabric availability and current trends to create versatile pieces that can seamlessly transition from everyday wear to special occasions.” The collection boasts a range of silhouettes, all designed to flatter and empower the modern Indian woman.
The brand sees Revive as a stepping stone towards a more sustainable fashion industry. “Fashion can be a force for good,” Deepika believes. “This capsule is the first chapter in our eco-friendly journey. We want to inspire our customers to make conscious choices, to see fashion not just as a trend, but as a holistic conversation.” The brand is committed to supporting a more environmentally responsible approach to clothing, one that prioritises quality and longevity over fleeting fads.
Revive is brimming with statement pieces, perfect for the summer season. Deepika highlights, “We’ve experimented with new styles, like blended linen tops, tunics, and dresses featuring unique patterns and embroideries. We’ve also incorporated recycled polyester into pants, skirts, and more.” The collection offers a diverse range of options, ensuring there’s something for every sustainable style seeker.
So, embrace conscious style. Look good, feel good, and do good for the planet — it’s a win-win.
Price starts at Rs 1,799. Available online.
