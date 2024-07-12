This new collection nudges fashion enthusiasts towards a more conscious way of dressing

The brand sees Revive as a stepping stone towards a more sustainable fashion industry. “Fashion can be a force for good,” Deepika believes. “This capsule is the first chapter in our eco-friendly journey. We want to inspire our customers to make conscious choices, to see fashion not just as a trend, but as a holistic conversation.” The brand is committed to supporting a more environmentally responsible approach to clothing, one that prioritises quality and longevity over fleeting fads.

Revive is brimming with statement pieces, perfect for the summer season. Deepika highlights, “We’ve experimented with new styles, like blended linen tops, tunics, and dresses featuring unique patterns and embroideries. We’ve also incorporated recycled polyester into pants, skirts, and more.” The collection offers a diverse range of options, ensuring there’s something for every sustainable style seeker.

So, embrace conscious style. Look good, feel good, and do good for the planet — it’s a win-win.

Price starts at Rs 1,799. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com