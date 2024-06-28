Heinz X Kate Spade New York
Heinz X Kate Spade New York
New launches

This limited-edition summer collection blends fashion and flavour

In a surprising but delightful collaboration, ketchup giant Heinz and fashion brand Kate Spade New York have teamed up to launch a limited-edition summer collection. It features a variety of accessories and apparel that blends Heinz's iconic red and ketchup imagery with Kate Spade New York's signature playful style.

Featuring totes, pouches, small leather goods, ready to wear tees, footwear, keychains, phone cases and more, this new line will elevate all of summer’s special moments.

The Heinz X Kate Spade New York collection is designed to deliver fans exciting and unexpected ways to express their love for the iconic brands and stay on trend with one of the year’s hottest colours. Launching under Heinz’s global creative strategy, Irrational Love, the new collection showcases how ketchup lovers and fashion connoisseurs alike can leave a red-hot spark wherever they go this summer.  

The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase at select Kate Spade New York stores, select department stores and wholesale locations as well as online.

