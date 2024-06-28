This limited-edition summer collection blends fashion and flavour

Featuring totes, pouches, small leather goods, ready to wear tees, footwear, keychains, phone cases and more, this new line will elevate all of summer’s special moments.

The Heinz X Kate Spade New York collection is designed to deliver fans exciting and unexpected ways to express their love for the iconic brands and stay on trend with one of the year’s hottest colours. Launching under Heinz’s global creative strategy, Irrational Love, the new collection showcases how ketchup lovers and fashion connoisseurs alike can leave a red-hot spark wherever they go this summer.