Chikankari on my mind

The Eureka moment

Gupta belongs to a business family of Lucknow. She has fond memories of shopping for chikankari kurtas with her mother. While starting a business was on her mind for a long time, she didn’t have that “inner calling” until her wedding day last December. She wore an ethereal custom-made red chikankari lehenga paired with a tulle dupatta that took eight months and hard work of six women artisans to be crafted. She did not know till the end how her final lehenga looked because it was undergoing various processes from sketching, to dyeing and ornamentation. “I was scared about how it would turn out. When it was revealed, it was worth the wait. I held it in my hands and realised that the beauty of handwork chikankari is unparalleled and is being lost in the mass-produced machine-made pieces. Plus, the artisans are being paid very meagre amounts and it’s not a sustainable livelihood for them. On my wedding day, I decided to give back to this community and spotlight the craft that I’ve grown up wearing,” she says.

Chikankari is believed to have been introduced in India during the Mughal rule, around the 16th century, and was patronised by Nur Jehan, the wife of Mughal emperor Jehangir. The 200-year-old craft was later promoted by the Nawabs of Avadh, which led to the flourishing of craft clusters on the outskirts of Lucknow. Gupta travelled to many such remote hubs to learn about the various processes such as chapai (wooden block printing), kadhai (embroidery) and finally dhulai (washing to remove extra ink from clothes). “I was deeply humbled by my visit to the experience centres on the outskirts of Lucknow. A bunch of extremely punctual and dedicated craftswomen would reach the centres by 10am and sign off at 5pm. They were involved in the creative part of Chikankari—the meticulous embroidery patterns and stitches like murri, ghaspatti, penchni, kangan and so on. I loved learning about the stitches and doing jaali work myself,” says the 30-year-old.