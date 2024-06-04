Dior rocks Scotland with their 2025 cruise collection, blending gothic and romantic elements effortlessly

Haute couture took a dramatic turn late Monday as Dior unveiled its 2025 cruise collection at Drummond Castle in Scotland. This year’s showcase transcended the catwalk, transforming the castle’s formal gardens into a stage for a captivating clash of tradition and rebellion.
Cruise collections have become a hallmark of haute couture, with fashion houses embarking on global journeys to present their latest creations in spectacular settings. Following showings in Athens, Seville, and Mexico, Dior set its sights on the historic landscape of central Scotland.
A star-studded audience, including Dior muses Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rosamund Pike, and Laetitia Casta, watched in awe as models descended the castle’s stone stairs, their forms disappearing amidst manicured hedges to the haunting sounds of bagpipes. Moments later, they emerged, transformed into warriors – long braids cascading down their backs, clad in leather, chain mail, and gleaming breastplates.
The collection was a breathtaking tapestry of contrasting elements. Ethereal lace collars and flowing capes gave way to heavy velvet ball gowns and pearl-embroidered corsets. Skilful layering saw skirts open to reveal thigh-high boots, kilts, and shorts, while knee-high socks added a playful touch. Punk-inspired leather and silver chokers completed the rebellious look.
A touch of formality remained, evident in cascading necklaces adorning long black checkered dresses. Traditional hanging bags and sturdy boots grounded the ethereal and white with a hint of the Gothic. Tartan, sculptural skirts, medieval puff sleeves, black lace, and hardware belts offered a glimpse of a new side to Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director behind Dior.
Royal purple and black tartans, Scotland’s iconic fabric, dominated the show’s opening, twisted and transformed into punkish dresses and skirts. Scarlet tartans followed, shaping structured mini dresses with dramatic sleeves.
Playfulness reached new heights with an explosion of maximalist accessories. Pearls adorned models' hair and choked their necks, while belts, harnesses, hoods, bracelets, and embellished bags added layers of intrigue. Berets, veils, and argyle knee socks completed the whimsical presentation.