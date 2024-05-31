This new gender-neutral edit is an ode to India’s weaving heritage

A

At the heart of Bunaai lies a tribute to the spirit of weaving that has woven its way into the very fabric of Indian heritage. Each piece in this collection narrates a story of craftsmanship, resilience, and the passage of time. We have used handwoven fabrics to create a beautiful pattern with straps, giving a twist to the age-old technique with the use of fabrics in a way that the garment doesn't get thick and is thin enough to be worn in the summers. Colors like orange signifies warmth and energy, representing the rich hues of Indian textiles, while white brings purity and elegance, reminiscent of traditional cotton weaves. Blue adds a cool, calming contrast, reminiscent of the sky or water, symbolizing depth and serenity. This colour palette not only pays homage to the diverse weaves of India but also offers a contemporary twist.