This new gender-neutral edit is an ode to India’s weaving heritage
An alumna of the prestigious Instituto Marangoni Milano, couturier Shivani Parikh’s RTW label, Shivanii, captures the essence of Gen-Z to the hilt through her gender-fluid creations. Her latest collection Bunaai is no exception either and she chats with us about the same.
Tell us all about your latest collection Bunaai
At the heart of Bunaai lies a tribute to the spirit of weaving that has woven its way into the very fabric of Indian heritage. Each piece in this collection narrates a story of craftsmanship, resilience, and the passage of time. We have used handwoven fabrics to create a beautiful pattern with straps, giving a twist to the age-old technique with the use of fabrics in a way that the garment doesn't get thick and is thin enough to be worn in the summers. Colors like orange signifies warmth and energy, representing the rich hues of Indian textiles, while white brings purity and elegance, reminiscent of traditional cotton weaves. Blue adds a cool, calming contrast, reminiscent of the sky or water, symbolizing depth and serenity. This colour palette not only pays homage to the diverse weaves of India but also offers a contemporary twist.
In this edit you have tried to showcase indigenous craftsmanship. Tell us about that.
Our focus was on highlighting indigenous craftsmanship, particularly drawn from traditional Indian weaving techniques. We aimed at showcasing the meticulous artistry and rich heritage, honouring the skilled artisans whose expertise brings our designs to life.
Peplum Redux is back in trend, tell us how to incorporate it in our styles?
Peplum Redux brings a touch of sophisticated femininity back into fashion. To incorporate this trend into your styles, consider pairing a peplum top with tailored trousers for a chic office look or with a pencil skirt, or layering a peplum jacket over a fitted dress for evening elegance. Opt for sleek silhouettes and modern fabrics to give the classic peplum a contemporary twist, ensuring a stylish and versatile addition to your wardrobe.
How do you see fashion being used as a platform for activism and social commentary?
Fashion has the power to transcend mere aesthetics, serving as a powerful platform for activism and social commentary. Through innovative design, inclusive representation, and conscious messaging, fashion can challenge societal norms, advocate for marginalized communities, and spark meaningful conversations on pressing issues such as diversity, sustainability, and social justice. It's a dynamic tool for cultural expression and positive change, amplifying voices and inciting movements for a more equitable and compassionate world.
What inspires you?
I find inspiration in fabrics, silhouettes, the pattern making, draping and art. I am always looking to produce something innovative, something that is unique and yet can be easily styled in multiple ways for occasions or events. The inspiration to create something different yet something that can be created for all body types.