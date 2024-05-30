This summer collection blends comfort and sophistication for modern women

The Kaftan Company’s summer collection is designed to provide the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication for the modern women.

Inspired by international forecasts, particularly the prominence of denim, these versatile pieces will see you through the season with effortless flair. We talk to Navin Rao, co-founder of the brand, to know more about the latest drop. “We have incorporated light, natural colours in earthy and pastel tones, capturing the season’s essence. To address the exceptionally hot summer, the collection features breathable fabrics like cotton, modal, and linen. These choices not only align with current fashion trends but also ensure comfort and practicality, embodying the relaxed and airy vibe of summer,” he says.