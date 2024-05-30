This summer collection blends comfort and sophistication for modern women

The Kaftan Company’s summer collection is designed to provide the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication for the modern women.
Inspired by international forecasts, particularly the prominence of denim, these versatile pieces will see you through the season with effortless flair. We talk to Navin Rao, co-founder of the brand, to know more about the latest drop. “We have incorporated light, natural colours in earthy and pastel tones, capturing the season’s essence. To address the exceptionally hot summer, the collection features breathable fabrics like cotton, modal, and linen. These choices not only align with current fashion trends but also ensure comfort and practicality, embodying the relaxed and airy vibe of summer,” he says.
The summer edit stands out with its signature denim dresses and tops made from lightweight cotton denim, featuring unique prints. The styles are further enhanced with ruffles, adding a distinctive and beautiful touch to each garment. “You will find the finest cottons, linens, and modals. These fabrics were chosen for their breathable characteristics, providing maximum comfort during the hot summer months without compromising on style. This ensures that customers stay cool and stylish throu-ghout the season,” explains Navin.
The colour palette includes earthy and pastel tones alongside blue denims. “These choices reflect the relaxed and soothing summer mood while aligning with international denim trends for the season,” he says.
The kaftans in the summer edit are highly versatile for different summer occasions. Whether attending a pool party, brunch with friends, or lounging at home, there’s an outfit to suit your needs. “To transition from day to evening wear, accessorise with matching earrings, add a belt, and choose coordinating footwear. This effortlessly elevates your look for a stylish evening out,” he signs off.
Price starts at Rs 1,999. Available online.
