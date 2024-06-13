This collection is all about the ocean's magic

If you are a boho at heart, Totapari’s latest launch is meant just for you. Titled Mystic Ocean, this new collection of jewellery will make you take a dive into the depths of the ocean! Discover the collection’s stunning range of ocean-inspired pieces that capture the enchanting beauty of the deep blue sea. From delicate seashell and oyster pendants to intricate earrings, this collection is perfect for those who long to to carry a piece of the ocean wherever they go. Embrace the allure of the ocean and let your jewellery tell a tale of mystery and beauty.
Bring a piece of calm and elegance with Ocean kiss earrings, a perfect amalgam of turquoise stones and baroque pearls. Or, make an elegant statement with Serene sands cuff. Flaunt Stir your heart earrings — handcrafted seashell earrings and ease your everyday hassle of selecting the right jewellery. The Salty sands necklace with seashell and pearl adornments also makes for a perfect statement piece. Serene sands necklace, a delicate necklace pairing gold-plated seashell and pearl, helps you achieve a chic aesthetic.
Founder and designer Poonam Malik, says, “The collection is inspired by the mystics of the sea. Pearls and the Cowrie motif have been used to depict the seas. Coupled with the blue of the turquoise gemstone, the collection is perfect for a beach vacation outfit. Mystic Ocean has anti-tarnish 14kt gold plating. The gold-plating and turquoise make a striking combination, as they lend the contrast to each other. The Drawn by sea earrings is the most striking piece from the collection. It combines baroque pearls (with its uneven texture), with turquoise gemstone embellishments on them.”
Price starts at Rs 1,700. Available online.
Email: rupam@thenewindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain