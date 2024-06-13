Up for some street style?

Street style is the quintessence of individual expression and cultural fusion. It is an audacious genre of fashion that transcends mere clothing and embodies the essence of urban life. Street style is where the raw energy of the streets meets the opulence of luxury, creating a bold, iconic aesthetic that is both powerful and effortlessly chic. “In its truest, most luxurious form, street style is a celebration of individuality, boldness, and unrelenting style,” says Shubh Goyal, creative director of Fierce London, a brand synonymous with luxury streetwear. Its latest F/W 24 Collection is nothing short of a revolution in luxury streetwear. This collection is a powerful testament to the fusion of opulence and street culture. It is designed for those who command attention and make a statement without uttering a single word. “The collection embodies the essence of the brand, where each piece is a masterpiece of bold, iconic design. We have meticulously crafted this edit to reflect the spirit of the urban elite — those who live life on their terms, unbound by convention and driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence,” Shubh adds.