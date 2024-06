“The motifs used in Mehr are largely florals so as to express and resonate with nature’s abundance. It has a softness and mystical appeal like a world waiting for the sun’s rays to unveil a new day. Our earlier spring-summer collection Bahaar was evocative of the full bloom of summer, while Mehr is more restrained and teasing in contrast,” Nikita tells us, adding, “Like the early morning mist that hits at the impending dawn, Mehr has a lot of dreamy silhouettes that indicate the gradual stirring from a restful slumber to wakefulness.” It is a collection of celebration wear; comprising elements that suggest freshness, and the diverse colour palette and silhouettes allow one to pick outfits for every occasion and time of the day. “In keeping with the light and airy feel of the collection, accessorising needs to be minimalistic. Beaded clutches, headbands and wispy veils would work very well with these outfits,” the designer adds.

Price ranges from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2,00,000.

Available online.

