Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in a dazzling golden gown by Itrh at a Cannes party

Sobhita Dhulipala continues to mesmerise at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, captivating audiences with her second red carpet-appearance. Following her dazzling debut in a shimmering jumpsuit, Sobhita opted for an even more glamorous look for a party.
Sobhita embraced pure elegance in a breathtaking golden gown by Indian brand Itrh. The jersey creation cascaded down her figure, featuring a plunging neckline adorned with shimmering crystals. Sharing pictures on Instagram, Sobhita wrote, “Pranced about like a gilded dragon at the @magnum lounge in Cannes.”
Celebrity stylist Bhawna Sharma masterfully orchestrated this look, transforming Sobhita into a radiant golden goddess. The gown’s captivating details included a plunging V-neckline embellished with cascading chains, a bodice shimmering with gold sequins, and full-length sleeves that accentuated her silhouette. The figure-hugging silhouette showcased her curves flawlessly, culminating in a dramatic thigh-high slit and a flowing train.
Sobhita further elevated the look with exquisite gold jewellery. From matching drop earrings adorned with hearts to a delicate hair bun cage and heart-shaped pin, every piece complemented the golden theme. She completed her ensemble with a pair of sky-high gold stilettos, adding an extra touch of glamour.
Fans were quick to shower Sobhita with praise on social media. Comparisons to the coveted Oscar statuette rained in, with comments like “You look like an Oscar” and “Desert is set” highlighting her golden glow. Another user playfully remarked, “Mermaid going back to sea,” referencing the gown's shimmering elegance.
This dazzling appearance comes on the heels of Sobhita’s captivating first look at Cannes. She turned heads in a plum sequined jumpsuit with daring side cutouts, designed by Namrata Joshipura. Effortless waves, subtle plum eyeshadow, and nude lips completed the ensemble, while large gold hoops added a touch of personality.