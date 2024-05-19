Kiara Advani captures Cannes in a pink and black off-shoulder gown exuding old Hollywood charm

Kiara Advani has set Cannes ablaze with her dazzling arrival at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The actor, attending the prestigious event for the first time, made a mesmerising debut on the red carpet, captivating audiences with her exquisite fashion choices.
Saturday night saw Kiara reach new heights of red-carpet glamour at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner. Dressed in a show-stopping pink and black ombré off-shoulder gown, she stole the spotlight. The striking oversized bow adorning the back of the dress added a dramatic flair. She accessorised it with a statement diamond necklace and black lace gloves, completing the look with confidence and grace, bringing forth the old Hollywood charm.
Speaking to the media, Kiara expressed her humility at the experience. “It’s very humbling," she stated. “It's going to be a decade in my career now, so I think it comes at a very special moment as well. I'm truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and be honoured by the Red Sea Foundation for Women In Cinema. It’s just such a humbling experience.”
Kiara’s first look, unveiled on Friday, transported fans to the French Riviera with a breezy white outfit by designer Prabal Gurung. The light and elegant ensemble set the stage for a series of stunning red carpet-appearances.
On day two, Kiara turned heads with a bold tangerine gown by Alaïa. The figure-hugging dress, adorned with ruched details, exuded a sophisticated elegance. Minimal makeup and a sleek middle-parted ponytail complemented the vibrant dress, allowing it to take centre stage.
Kiara’s presence at Cannes isn't just about fashion. She represents India at the prestigious film festival, and her success signifies a remarkable journey. Fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, including Shankar’s Game Changer with Ram Charan and the highly anticipated War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.