Bengaluru-based brand launches an exquisite range of scented saris

Mysore Saree Udyog has been known for its heritage and exquisite crafts manship. Having been in the Indian ethnic fashion industry for nearly nine decades, they have constantly grown according to the changing dynamic business. Now, they have expanded their product portfolio and unveiled a captivating new collection of scented saris. The new range masterfully combines the timeless elegance of Mysore crepe silk with the enchanting fragrances of lemon, jasmine, rose and oudh white. We speak to Dinesh Talera, founder, Mysore Saree Udyog to know everything you need to know about this new collection.
What does this new collection entail?
These scented saris are crafted from luxurious Mysore silk and each sari features a sophisticated solid body, a lavish border and an intricate pallu, complete with an attached blouse piece. The unique addition of a delicate floral scent infused into the fabric ensures the wearer exudes refined elegance and freshness on any occasion.
How have you made sure that the fragrance of the sari is not overpowering?
We have employed advanced fragrance technology to ensure that each sari carries a unique olfactory charm that is both subtle and enduring. The fragrance is designed to linger on the fabric for up to ten dry washes, providing a long-lasting aromatic experience without being overpowering.
Finally, can you take us through the colour palette used for the collection?
The colour palette for this collection is both pastel and festive, offering a range of hues that complement the aromatic and visual appeal of the saris. These colours are carefully chosen to enhance the overall aesthetic and sensory experience.
INR 10,500 onwards. At Commercial Street.
