The Grazia Series is a delightful blend of vibrant colours and elegant designs

House of Abiti, the fashion house known for its fusion of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style, has come up with its Grazia Series, a stunning addition to its already existing Nuovo Collection. The new edit epitomises style and sophistication, offering a delightful blend of vibrant colours and elegant designs.
The Grazia Series captivates the timeless allure of grace and femininity, and offers a breathtaking array of ensembles. The highlights include outfits with black houndstooth print, which are shimmering satin masterpieces adorned with sequins embroidery. It also features green abstract floral designs meticulously tailored into pantsuit sari, gowns, co-ord sets and lehengas. The airy attires in black and white are playful yet sophisticated with a flirty ruffled hem on them.
“We believe that fashion is a form of self-expression. With the Grazia Series, we aim to inspire women to embrace their unique style and celebrate their individuality,” says Moin Kazi, Head Designer/ Artist at House of Abiti.
Sharing the inspiration behind the collection, Moin says, “The series draws inspiration from the timeless elegance of grace and femininity. It beautifully complements the existing Nuovo Collection by offering a delightful twist. While Nuovo focuses on a blend of vibrant colours and elegant designs, Grazia adds a layer of captivating contemporary elements and intricate embellishments.”
Moin shares that the creative process for designing the black houndstooth print satin outfits involved several key considerations. The houndstooth pattern was chosen for its timeless appeal and ability to add sophistication to the garment. “This classic pattern creates visual interest and adds a touch of elegance to the overall design. Satin was selected due to its luxurious sheen and smooth texture. It drapes beautifully and adds a subtle glamour to the garment, making it suitable for special occasions or evening events,” he explains.
His advice is to flaunt the contrast of white and black garments by pairing them with classic accessories such as pearl earrings or a sleek leather belt for a sophisticated look. “Experiment with pops of green from the collection to add vibrancy and freshness to your ensemble. Consider incorporating a green scarf or handbag to inject a touch of colour into your outfit. Opt for clean lines and tailored silhouettes to highlight the gracefulness of the designs. Men can incorporate elements of Italian sprezzatura into your look by pairing tailored black trousers with a crisp white shirt and adding a touch of sophistication with a sleek leather watch or loafers,” he adds.
Price starts at Rs 8,600.00. Available online.
