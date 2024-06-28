The Grazia Series is a delightful blend of vibrant colours and elegant designs

“We believe that fashion is a form of self-expression. With the Grazia Series, we aim to inspire women to embrace their unique style and celebrate their individuality,” says Moin Kazi, Head Designer/ Artist at House of Abiti.

Sharing the inspiration behind the collection, Moin says, “The series draws inspiration from the timeless elegance of grace and femininity. It beautifully complements the existing Nuovo Collection by offering a delightful twist. While Nuovo focuses on a blend of vibrant colours and elegant designs, Grazia adds a layer of captivating contemporary elements and intricate embellishments.”

Moin shares that the creative process for designing the black houndstooth print satin outfits involved several key considerations. The houndstooth pattern was chosen for its timeless appeal and ability to add sophistication to the garment. “This classic pattern creates visual interest and adds a touch of elegance to the overall design. Satin was selected due to its luxurious sheen and smooth texture. It drapes beautifully and adds a subtle glamour to the garment, making it suitable for special occasions or evening events,” he explains.