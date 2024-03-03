'Odeta' line: Aulerth and Ekaya Banaras unveil sustainable marine-inspired jewels

The mysteries of the marine world and the winged and webbed creatures that inhabit it have always intrigued and inspired creative hearts. Odeta, meaning blue sea, by Aulerth x Ekaya Banaras, is a bejewelled tribute to the beauty and serenity of the vast blue of the planet.

Inspired by the swirling whispers of the waves, the natural ridges of the shells, and the fluid beauty of the blues, the collection comprises turquoise-hued crystals as a highlight element. There are textured neckpieces, aquamarine-adorned pendants, earrings in sea-swept contours, and rings that circle in the complexion of all that belongs to the seas, not to mention the smatterings of coloured stones in between. The carefully placed pearl drops, interlocking shells, and burnished gold elements add an extra bit of refinement.