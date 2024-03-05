Jisora to launch Sun-Kissed Summer Collection for Women’s Day

As the warmth of summer approaches, Jisora is all set to launch its summer collection, tailored to cater to the modern woman's desire for both style and comfort. Customers can now embrace the sun-kissed days and balmy nights with a curated selection of loungewear and leisurewear designed for ultimate comfort and effortless style.
Crafted with a focus on luxurious soft fabrics, Jisora’s latest collection exhibits pure cotton materials renowned for their breathability, ensuring wearers stay cool and comfortable throughout the day. The use of natural materials minimises discomforts such as excessive sweating, itching, and skin rashes, often associated with synthetic fabrics.
Versatility takes center stage in this collection, with effortless dresses, breezy pants, and relaxed tops that transition seamlessly from lounging at home to light outdoor activities. Jisora’s trend-forward designs feature a curated selection of on-trend prints and colours, allowing wearers to upgrade their summer look with ease.
“Our new summer collection embodies the essence of modern femininity, offering women the opportunity to embrace effortless style without compromising on comfort,” says Khushboo Sethi, Co-founder, Jisora. “With a focus on luxurious fabrics, versatile designs, and sustainable practices, we're proud to offer women everywhere the opportunity to feel confident and beautiful in every moment,” she adds.
Price on request.
Available online.