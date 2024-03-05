Jisora to launch Sun-Kissed Summer Collection for Women’s Day

As the warmth of summer approaches, Jisora is all set to launch its summer collection, tailored to cater to the modern woman's desire for both style and comfort. Customers can now embrace the sun-kissed days and balmy nights with a curated selection of loungewear and leisurewear designed for ultimate comfort and effortless style.

Crafted with a focus on luxurious soft fabrics, Jisora’s latest collection exhibits pure cotton materials renowned for their breathability, ensuring wearers stay cool and comfortable throughout the day. The use of natural materials minimises discomforts such as excessive sweating, itching, and skin rashes, often associated with synthetic fabrics.