Bid goodbye to your golf kit portability issues with this collection

Love playing golf but your kit becomes unmanageable or difficult to carry at times? Keeping in mind the growing numbers of golfers worldwide, TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, has launched its Golf Collection. This new collection takes care of the intricate requirements of packing a golf kit and makes it easily portable without you having to worry much about it.
The most common problem one faces while carrying the kit is finding a compartment with the right height to fit in the clubs. These hyper-functional, collections comprises bags in black/white and tan colours, which are neutral shades and compliment your fashionable looks as well. The collection consists of Golf Cart Bag, Gold Stand Bag, Golf Range Bag, and Gold Hardside two wheel travel case. Along with these you would find, duffels, totes, club covers, and more. One can also choose to monogram certain pieces from the collection which would further lend it a personalised touch.
Talking about the utility and fabric, these are made with FXT Ballistic Nylon which provides the kit a safe cover and protection. There are several inside and outside organisation pockets which allows all big and small equipments to fit in with ease. The Golf Cart Bag fits in about 14 clubs. Keeping in mind the necessity of the digital, USB-Charging ports are also provided in the design. For anyone who wants to carry it as a backpack can do so without worrying about their shoulders or back due to the removable padded backpack straps.
Golf enthusiasts can now find a one-stop solution to the portability of their golf kits in this collection.
Price on request. Available in-stores worldwide and online