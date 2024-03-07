Da Milano’s Spring Summer 2024 collection is all about effortless styling

“The collection showcases distinctive hues such as petrol green, tomato, chocolate, taupe, and cognac. Additionally, timeless shades like octane, ocean, orchid, chalk, ivory blush, and honey are also featured throughout the collection, paying homage to the brand’s longstanding heritage,” says Sahil.

The new assortment also showcases a wide range of textured leather including croco, franzy, saffiano, the exclusive signato, and the distinctive DM monogram texture.

Apart from the Scalloping Bags that exude grace and charm there is also the Canvas Collection, which will add an element of exclusivity to every outfit. There is also the Day-N-Night Collection for the career woman as it can effortlessly take her from the boardroom to suave cocktail evenings. The Shirt Bags are for those who would love to create a quirky and unique impression.