Da Milano’s Spring Summer 2024 collection is all about effortless styling

Da Milano’s much-anticipated Spring Summer 2024 collection is a representation of refined taste and sophistication that beckons individuals to embrace their true selves through effortless styling.
Sahil Malik of Da Milano tells us that the inspiration for the season came straight from their consumers who carry their bags with utmost panache. “The new season unveils handcrafted luxury in novel forms, dimensions, and textures, accompanied by captivating silhouettes that harmoniously fuse classic artistry with modern appeal,” he says.
A standout design is the Scalloping Bags. “These elegant designs exude grace and charm, making them essential for anyone with a keen sense of style,” says Sahil. The DM Monogram Collection, created for both men and women, adds an element of exclusivity to every outfit, while the Geometric Patterned collection is a fresh addition, and caters to refined taste makers who like to create an impression. For the career woman, the Day-N-Night Collection offers versatility that effortlessly takes her from the boardroom to suave cocktail evenings.
“The collection showcases distinctive hues such as petrol green, tomato, chocolate, taupe, and cognac. Additionally, timeless shades like octane, ocean, orchid, chalk, ivory blush, and honey are also featured throughout the collection, paying homage to the brand’s longstanding heritage,” says Sahil.
The new assortment also showcases a wide range of textured leather including croco, franzy, saffiano, the exclusive signato, and the distinctive DM monogram texture.
Apart from the Scalloping Bags that exude grace and charm there is also the Canvas Collection, which will add an element of exclusivity to every outfit. There is also the Day-N-Night Collection for the career woman as it can effortlessly take her from the boardroom to suave cocktail evenings. The Shirt Bags are for those who would love to create a quirky and unique impression.
The new collection also entails a wide range of trolleys and luggage, enticing travel enthusiasts with a combination of style and functionality. The brand places a strong emphasis on small leather goods, as evidenced by their intricate designs for mobile covers, AEI, jewellery cases, and vanity pouches. The new assortment of small leather goods showcases a wide range of textured leather options, including Croco, Franzy, Saffiano, Ostrich, the exclusive Signato, Wax, and the distinctive DM Monogram.
Price on request.
Available online.