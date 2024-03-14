Add shimmer to your wardrobe with this new collection, ‘Gold’

With celebrities like Mouni Roy, Rashmika Mandanna, Tara Sutaria and Nushratt Bharuccha donning Premya’s creations, the brand is soon becoming a name to reckon with. Manishii says Gold is a more imaginative and distilled version of their classic and signature styles but in bold colours. “The palette mostly consists of different hues of gold — ranging from rose gold to antique to primarily bright yellow gold, since gold as a colour cannot be dyed in fabric, but is a material colour that is embroidered on the base; hence, we have chosen multiple shades of beige and earthy dusty rose pink to enunciate golden hand embroidery,” says Manishii.

Talking about motifs particular to this collection, she adds, “We wanted to stay close to our original floral motifs and traditional Persian jaal pattern that is re-imagined this season in contemporary silhouettes. We have also introduced our Chantilly lace saris with pearl embroidery.”