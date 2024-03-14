Add shimmer to your wardrobe with this new collection, ‘Gold’

Their last collection Roseate was less fragile with a timeless colour story ascending from black to white to pastel neutrals. Premya By Manishii’s latest collection, Gold, however, is an extension of their signature motifs in different silhouettes to add versatile classic pieces which can be teamed up with basics in every woman’s closet to create her own personal style. The brand was founded by Manishii Joshi in 2018 “to have a purpose and to be financially independent by doing what she loves while actually enjoying the process,” Manishii tells us. The venture encapsulates everything she is passionate about — design, art, expression and travel. Through her work, Manishii wanted to translate Indian hand embroideries and crafts for a more contemporary and vivid market and to evolve our tradition and heritage in the western wear segment.
“As a part of disposable generation, there is a longing for something versatile to give an elusive sense of stability. This season, we wanted to re-imagine hues of gold, dusty pink rose to add to our timeless colour palette, which will stay relevant for years to come,” she explains.
With celebrities like Mouni Roy, Rashmika Mandanna, Tara Sutaria and Nushratt Bharuccha donning Premya’s creations, the brand is soon becoming a name to reckon with. Manishii says Gold is a more imaginative and distilled version of their classic and signature styles but in bold colours. “The palette mostly consists of different hues of gold — ranging from rose gold to antique to primarily bright yellow gold, since gold as a colour cannot be dyed in fabric, but is a material colour that is embroidered on the base; hence, we have chosen multiple shades of beige and earthy dusty rose pink to enunciate golden hand embroidery,” says Manishii.
Talking about motifs particular to this collection, she adds, “We wanted to stay close to our original floral motifs and traditional Persian jaal pattern that is re-imagined this season in contemporary silhouettes. We have also introduced our Chantilly lace saris with pearl embroidery.”
The brand works primarily with six fabrics, ranging from light weight silk tulle, silk organza and silk chiffon to medium weight georgette and satin silk along with heavy weight tussar silk. “We wanted to create a beautiful symphony of fabrics that can be timeless, season-less and more durable and versatile,” Manishii informs.
As far as silhouettes go, one can look forward to blazers with flared pants, fish cut gowns, bodycon dresses along with classic lehengas, draped saris and draped Anarkalis. There are also bolero jackets and peplum jackets with flared pants.
Manishii says they are currently working on a handloom edit, a take on traditional handloom Banarasi fabrics and weaving.
Price starts at Rs 51,000.
Available at Tifara, Nungambakkam.
Also available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain