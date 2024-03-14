Designer Narendra Kumar launched a new label at the just concluded 25th edition of ‘Bangalore Fashion Week’

“The inspiration for the collection came from India’s Gen Z population. We wanted to reach them in a way that they see style through streetwear. The name of the brand is Ura Street and we showcased four of its subbrands. One was a Varsity-based streetwear brand. Another was a Skater, a West Coast America-based streetwear brand. The third one was a Japanese manga, anime-based streetwear. The fourth one was called Humande, which is more about recycled pieces,” begins Narendra.

The four sub-brands are completely different from each other but cater to the same audience. They are all sharply focused on a culture. The culture of streetwear in varsity is about fraternities and sororities. The skater culture is about the west coast and skating as that’s where streetwear in the US started. Then we have streetwear culture in Japan, which started in Ura-Harajuku and the last collection is all about recycling and sustainability.