Aadews' latest collection crafted from breathable cotton is best suited for summer

As the summer sun reigns supreme, pastel shades and breathable cotton have become staples for fashion enthusiasts all over the country. Cotton garments offer cool comfort, while pastel hues evoke a serene charm. Intricate embroideries elevate the attire with chic sophistication, suitable for any outing or event.
Aadews, the Jaipur-based clothing brand known for its blend of comfort and style, has introduced its latest collection crafted from breathable cotton featuring summery pastel hues — best suited for the modern Indian woman and the Indian climate. From classic to contemporary dresses, the outfits featured in the collection will ensure comfort and elegance in any setting.
There are a variety of midi dresses, each with pockets and designed to accommodate the dynamic lifestyles of women. With a delightful array of pastels and summer-cool hues, the palette captures the essence of summer, keeping you cool, comfortable, and effortlessly stylish.
Drawing inspiration from past triumphs, there are a range of bohemian-inspired embroidered dresses with contemporary twists. Affordable yet stylish, they are a blend of timeless elegance and modern flair.
The collection emphasises inclusivity with a wide range of sizes and styles, including varying necklines, and lengths. Pastel hues dominate casual summer wear, while darker tones offer options for formal occasions. Bold motifs and delicate embroideries add glamour and versatility to each garment.
Aadews’ eclectic designs and impeccable craftsmanship have won over hearts across all age groups, with celebrities like Aahana S Kumra, Shamita Shetty, Vidya Balan, and others, embracing its collections. “This new collection is a testament to our dedication to listening to our customers and delivering on their desires. We are thrilled to offer a range that encompasses everything our audience has ever asked for, from versatile styles to intricate details, all while maintaining our commitment to affordability and sustainability. From vibrant patterns to comfortable fabrics, it has become a wardrobe staple nationwide, equally adored by people and celebrities alike, allowing individuals to express their unique personalities while staying effortlessly chic,” says Ayushi Dewan of Aadews.
The brand has embraced sustainability, and is set to repurpose leftover materials for accessories, ensuring minimal waste, taking a step towards a more sustainable future. “By prioritising eco-friendly practices, we aim to reduce environmental footprint while offering fashionable choices aligned with conscious consumer values,” she adds.
These pieces can be styled and worn in various ways. The midi dresses with pockets are perfect for day-to-day wear, while the co-ord sets can be dressed up for evening events. The pastel hues and summer-cool tones make these pieces suitable for both casual and formal settings, allowing for seamless transitions throughout the day.
Price starts at Rs 1,999. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com