Eka's Spring-Summer 2024 Collection is a journey through time

“At Eka, we believe in storytelling through textiles. Our journey for each collection begins with the exploration of handwoven, sustainable textiles, and from there, we weave narratives that resonate with our ethos. We meticulously curated each element of this collection to evoke the essence of Kohima and the Studio Ghibli aesthetic,” says Rina.

Handwoven kota, cotton silks, jamdani, and linens take centre stage, adorned with bold patterns of checks and stripes, juxtaposed with sombre chalky pastels. “Each piece is crafted using a vocabulary of print intelligence, with 14-20 blocks meticulously separated and filled to create stunning art pieces and collages,” she says.

It is a celebration of femininity and poetic life, infused with a hint of vintage, old-school styling and a touch of cottage-core charm. The styling, reminiscent of the local culture, effortlessly blends transparency with the timeless elegance of handwoven textiles, offering a refreshing take on summer fashion.

Handwoven textiles have always been synonymous with Indian summers, and the Kohima collection stays true to this tradition. Each garment is a nod to the timeless allure of Indian craftsmanship, reimagined for the modern woman.

“Inspired by Studio Ghibli’s poetic visuals and the cottage-core aesthetic, we’ve crafted garments that evoke a sense of magic and wonder. Soft layers, feminine touches, and pastoral sensibilities define our designs, inviting wearers on a journey through time and memory,” she says.

You will find unexpected hues and textures to craft a distinctive aesthetic. “Take, for example, our delicate kota weaves embellished with intricate block prints, harmonised with robust, masculine jackets in deep indigo or military-inspired shades. Envision characters from a Ghibli film wandering through the streets of Kohima, adorned in these creations. Each piece carries a story, blending elements of the past with contemporary style, inviting wearers to embrace a journey through time and memory,” she elaborates.