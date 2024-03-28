Technosport: Blending comfort and style

Technosport is dedicated to blending technology, fitness, and style to create activewear that’s both accessible and exceptional. The brand believes everyone deserves high-quality activewear without breaking the bank. What makes it stand out from the rest is its quality fabric that is moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and breathable.
The activewear line is the perfect fusion of comfort and style. The TechnoSport’s Activewear Track Pants are crafted from breathable, stretch fabric, and offer flexibility for any activity.
Whether you’re hitting the gym or on the go, the trendy design ensures you stay fashionable while enjoying unmatched comfort and freedom of movement. The collection is ideal for workouts, running, cycling, or any activity that demands both performance and style.
The latest launch is TechnoSport’s Men’s Polo T-shirt, crafted with precision from moisture-wicking fabric. Featuring the exclusive Double Cool technology, this shirt provides extra cooling, ensuring you stay comfortable and cool throughout the day. Combined with moisture-wicking properties, UPF 50 protection, and anti-microbial technology, it’s the perfect choice for the summer season.
Price starts at Rs 400. Available online.