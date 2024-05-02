Roma Narsinghani's latest collection traces Sindhi culture

Roma Narsinghani penchant for architectural designs and structural accents, sets her apart from most of the contemporary bijoux designers, Her latest drop, Lola and Koki is a profound fusion of cultural exploration and sustainability, reflecting Roma's personal journey to reconnect with her Sindhi roots through historical literature, folk music, dance, and traditional crafts.

Roma has collaborated with New York-based bio-material designer Aradhita Parasrampuria for this edit and introduced algae beads into the collection, symbolising the strength and adaptability of Sindhi culture while advocating for environment-friendly fashion.

To further the cause of sustainability, Roma has included materials like eco brass to replicate the sheen of gold. Roma speaks about the same.