Roma Narsinghani's latest collection traces Sindhi culture
Roma Narsinghani penchant for architectural designs and structural accents, sets her apart from most of the contemporary bijoux designers, Her latest drop, Lola and Koki is a profound fusion of cultural exploration and sustainability, reflecting Roma's personal journey to reconnect with her Sindhi roots through historical literature, folk music, dance, and traditional crafts.
Roma has collaborated with New York-based bio-material designer Aradhita Parasrampuria for this edit and introduced algae beads into the collection, symbolising the strength and adaptability of Sindhi culture while advocating for environment-friendly fashion.
To further the cause of sustainability, Roma has included materials like eco brass to replicate the sheen of gold. Roma speaks about the same.
Tell us about the idea behind the collection.
The inspiration for Lola Koki comes from my personal journey, my family’s and the rich tapestry of Sindhi culture. Stories I heard growing up sparked my imagination and instilled in me a deep appreciation for my family’s values of resilience, unity, and celebration — these intangible stories have been woven throughout the collection using shapes such a rising heart for courage, falcon symbolizes freedom and the ability to navigate life's challenges, the moon to represent Cheti Chand Festival; it marks the arrival of Spring and also the start of the New Year for Sindhi Hindus, Bio-Bead created with algae to represent resilience.
We wanted to create jewellery that not only looked beautiful but also had a deeper meaning and connection to our roots. Collaborating with Aradhita allowed us to explore sustainable materials like algae beads, which not only added a unique element to the pieces but also align with our commitment to environmental responsibility.
What's eco brass and how different it is than regular brass metal?
Eco brass is an alternative to traditional brass metal. It is made from recycled materials, reducing the environmental impact of jewellery production. Eco brass has a lower carbon footprint but offers the same durability and aesthetic appeal as traditional brass.
What inspires you?
My inspiration comes from my everyday experiences and the people and places that surround me. As I grow and change, so do the things that inspire me. Whether it's moments with my family, the beauty of nature, or the stories of my cultural heritage, each one shapes my creativity in its own way.
What are the absolute jewellery must-haves?
Versatility is essential. Statement earrings, a classic necklace, and stackable rings are must-haves, seamlessly transitioning from day to night.
What kind of jewellery attracts you the most and why?
Personally, I'm drawn to statement earrings for their ability to instantly elevate any look. Whether it's a pair of oversized hoops or intricate chandelier earrings, statement earrings have the power to add a touch of glamour and personality to even the simplest outfit. I also love layered necklaces/ chokers for their versatility.
What kind of jewellery are trending this summer?
Apart from eco-friendly jewellery, vibrant gemstone earrings, chunky chain necklaces, and oversized cocktail rings are playful additions to summer wardrobes. Layered jewelry is another forever trend, with stackable bracelets and necklaces offering a chic and versatile look that's ideal for summer styling.
Your upcoming collections?
Our upcoming collection is still in the early stages of development, but revolves around the empowering concept of women for women.