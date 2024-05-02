The Fierce Collection celebrates the bold spirit of today’s strong-minded women

Miraggio, the handbag brand known for its innovation, sophistication, and versatility, has introduced its latest launch — Fierce Collection. This collection represents a fusion of sleek design, multifunctionality, and empowerment, catering to fierce women who are always ready to conquer the world.
It isn’t just about carrying essentials; it’s about carrying confidence and an unapologetic sense of style. Each piece is thoughtfully designed and meticulously crafted to exude timelessness and boldness, serving as the perfect companion for the go-getters, trendsetters, and fierce women of today.
Mohit Jain, the founder of the brand, says, “This collection celebrates the bold spirit of today’s strong-minded women. We believe that every woman deserves to feel empowered and confident in her own skin. Whether you’re heading to the boardroom or a weekend getaway, our bags are your perfect companion, designed to meet the highest standards of quality and functionality.”
From spacious totes to versatile crossbody bags, every piece is a testament to the brand’s commitment to excellence and innovation. It features the Ace Tote bag, perfect for those hustling through the workweek or unwinding on the weekend. With Tracy Tote, you can conquer the boardroom or run errands with ease. The Edna handbag is for those who are always on the go without compromising on style, while the Abby bag is just right for office or late coffee runs. The Zoe Handbag is perfect for business meetings, casual brunches, or formal soirées.
Price starts at Rs 4,999.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com