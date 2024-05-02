This collection celebrates multi-sapphire stones
This season, Platinum Guild International (PGI) - India strengthens its ongoing association with Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ) by presenting a one-of-a-kind statement collection — a stunning Platinum Evara Multi Sapphire Collection. This collaboration with PGI India marks a significant milestone as the first full-fledged edit featuring multi-sapphire stones curated by VBJ and its finest craftsmen.
This is a testament to VBJ’s exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Comprising 70 unique pieces, the collection features an array of designs that appeal to all. What sets it apart is the extensive use of multi-coloured sapphires, weighing from 5 to 110 gms, including shades of blue, violet, pink, green, yellow, orange, and white; along with minimal fancy cut diamonds.
VBJ has masterfully incorporated both uncut shapes and cabochon types of multi-sapphires, creating a mesmerising array of platinum jewellery pieces that suit various style preferences.
From organic to geometric forms, it offers a versatile range of styles that are ideal for everyday wear, special occasions as well as for gifting.
The product lineup includes a blend of minimalist and sleek designs including pendants, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and rings, each meticulously crafted to perfection.
Price on request. Available at VBJ stores in Anna Salai and Anna Nagar.
