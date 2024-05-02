This collection celebrates multi-sapphire stones

This is a testament to VBJ’s exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Comprising 70 unique pieces, the collection features an array of designs that appeal to all. What sets it apart is the extensive use of multi-coloured sapphires, weighing from 5 to 110 gms, including shades of blue, violet, pink, green, yellow, orange, and white; along with minimal fancy cut diamonds.

VBJ has masterfully incorporated both uncut shapes and cabochon types of multi-sapphires, creating a mesmerising array of platinum jewellery pieces that suit various style preferences.