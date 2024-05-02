This designer duo's debut luxe pret edit melds traditional weaves with contemporary styles
Known for their nuanced Indian bridal couture, Jigar and Nikita just unveiled their first-ever luxury pret collection, Summer Romance. Infusing Indian heritage with European-inspired details, the drop has breezy silhouettes, delicate beads, and flowing fabrics, featuring surface textures crafted with intricate thread work, wires, and glass beads. The designer duo speak with us about the collection.
Tell us all about Summer Romance.
It infuses Indian heritage with European-inspired details and embraces the whimsical charm of summer with breezy silhouettes adorned with delicate beads and flowing fabrics, reminiscent of romantic Parisian evenings.
The idea behind our collection is to blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs, inspired by nature and cultural heritage.
This is your first ever luxe pret, why the decision? Do you think people are preferring affordable luxe pret to couture?
We ventured into luxe pret to offer accessible luxury with high-quality craftsmanship. Affordable luxe pret is becoming popular as people seek stylish yet practical options.What inspires you as designers?
What inspires you as designers?
As designers, we’re inspired by art, travel and cultural diversity. The challenge of creating something unique and the joy of seeing our designs come to life motivates us.
What's working for occasion and wedding wear this summer?
Lightweight fabrics, vibrant colours, and intricate embellishments are trending, offering both elegance and comfort. For weddings, pastel shades, floral motifs, and silhouettes like drape saris are popular choices for a romantic and effortless look.
What are new age brides opting for?
New age brides are opting for versatile pieces that can be styled differently for various occasions, embracing unconventional colours and modern silhouettes while incorporating traditional elements.
Summer occasion wear wardrobe must-haves?
Elegant skirt sets with intricate detailing, tailored jumpsuits that seamlessly transition from day to night, and drape saris for effortless styles. Opt for breathable fabrics like organza or georgette to ensure comfort without compromising on style, and don't forget to experiment with bold prints and vibrant colours to make a statement at any event.
Who's your favourite fashion icon and why?
Zeenat Aman because she’s a trailblazer and confident in whatever she dons.
Globally, which designers do you think are emerging when it comes to creativity?
Junya Watanabe is known for his innovative use of materials and construction techniques, often creating garments that challenge traditional notions of form and function.
Your label's roadmap this year?
We are focusing on global expansion while upholding ethical sourcing. Our upcoming summer collection will showcase these designs, offering the world a glimpse of creativity and craftsmanship that's truly unique in the Indian market.
The collection draws inspiration from nature, featuring intricate detailing, and versatile pieces for the modern woman and men.
What's new in your couture collection?
In our couture collection, we’re introducing experimental silhouettes, unexpected colour combinations, and luxurious fabrics to create a truly unique and memorable experience for our clients.