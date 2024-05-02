This spring/summer collection has five distinct themes
Targetting women in their late 20s to 40s, Zabella’s clothing line balances sophistication and playfulness, allowing for versatile styling with a mix of fabrics and intentional colour palettes.
The label has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection that epitomises elegance and contemporary fashion. Comprising five distinct themes — The Whites, The Pastels, The Prints, The Fringes and The Rebels — this collection celebrates the essence of modern woman through versatile designs meticulously crafted to embody femininity, individuality, and artistic expression.
The Whites exude understated glamour with meticulously tailored cuts and delicate lace overlays, accentuating the feminine form while exuding elegance. Soft fabrics like organza and lace gently cascade, creating movement and grace with every step.
In contrast, The Pastels infuse playful yet serene hues into bold textures. From scalloped lace to crepe, each piece evokes tranquillity and grace.
The Prints transport you to a realm of timeless beauty, featuring flowing dresses adorned with delicate floral patterns and tailored co-ords showcasing ethereal landscapes. Luxurious fabrics like linen silk and georgette breathe life into elegant silhouettes.
The Fringes add a touch of individuality with intricate tassel detailing, whether cascading down the hem of a skirt or delicately framing the neckline of a blouse.
The Rebels embody a nonconformist ethos, celebrating freedom of expression through bold silhouettes and standout shimmer fabrics.
“Drawing inspiration from the enchanting allure of a summer soirée under the stars, we infuse our designs with touches of glamour and sophistication. Our collection captures this ethereal beauty with soft pastel hues, floral motifs, and flowing silhouettes that evoke a sense of grace and serenity,” says founder Kanishka Ahuja Jain.
Price ranges from Rs 10,990 to Rs 26,990.
Available online.
