This spring/summer collection has five distinct themes

Targetting women in their late 20s to 40s, Zabella’s clothing line balances sophistication and playfulness, allowing for versatile styling with a mix of fabrics and intentional colour palettes.

The label has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection that epitomises elegance and contemporary fashion. Comprising five distinct themes — The Whites, The Pastels, The Prints, The Fringes and The Rebels — this collection celebrates the essence of modern woman through versatile designs meticulously crafted to embody femininity, individuality, and artistic expression.

The Whites exude understated glamour with meticulously tailored cuts and delicate lace overlays, accentuating the feminine form while exuding elegance. Soft fabrics like organza and lace gently cascade, creating movement and grace with every step.