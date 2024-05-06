This newly launched capsule collection features timeless wardrobe staples, designed for the modern man

Move over overflowing closets and fleeting trends, for Aristobrat’s wardrobe staples are here to stay. Built on the foundation of accessibility and adaptability, the brand curates timeless collections for the modern man, catering to every occasion with effortless style. We chat with Neha Salam, design head, Aristobrat, to delve deeper into the brand’s newly launched capsule collection.

Can you tell us about the inspiration behind the capsule collection?

We define the modern man we design for as someone who values both functionality and style equally. Our approach is focused on creating classic, adaptable pieces that serve as the cornerstone of men’s wardrobes. This encourages the development of a community of stylish people who value purpose and high quality over fads.

Tell us a little about the colour palette you’ve chosen and why?

The colours in our collection are limited and mostly consist of neutrals and monochromes. We make it easier to mix and match by sticking to a smaller palette of colours, which makes coordination and styling simple.