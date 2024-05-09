Flow is a celebration of lightness, freedom, and effortless elegance

As the summer sun kisses the skin and the gentle breeze whispers secrets of the season, Ostilos introduces its latest collection Flow. Inspired by the essence of summer itself, it is a celebration of lightness, freedom, and the art of effortless elegance.
At the heart of Flow lies the concept of fluidity. Each garment is designed to be effortlessly flowy, oversized yet flattering, and infinitely versatile. Whether one is lounging by the pool, exploring a new city, or dancing under the stars, Flow adapts to every mood and moment. Every thread tells a story of grace, beauty, and the eternal rhythm of the season. You will find dresses, pants, corset tops, skirts, co-ord sets for men, shirts, bottoms, and vest co-ord sets.
“In Flow, we have curated a symphony of fabrics that dance gracefully with every movement. From the crisp embrace of cotton to the ethereal whispers of linen and georgette, each garment is a testament to the beauty of natural materials. Soft, pastel hues reign supreme, with shades of lilac, peach, pink, powder blue, and more painting a canvas of serenity and sophistication,” says Simran Lalwani, creative director at Ostilos,
The brand has reimagined summer staples, infusing them with a sense of ease and versatility. “Dresses billow like summer clouds, pants sway with the rhythm of the ocean waves, corset tops sculpt and embrace, skirts twirl with joy, and coordinating sets for men offer a seamless blend of comfort and style,” she shares.
Simran has always gravitated towards fashion that prioritises comfort. “I aim to design garments that are not only stylish and easy to wear but also crafted from fabrics that feel like a hug and can be comfortably worn all day long,” she shares.
While discussing summer fashion preferences with her friends, she discovered that not everyone is comfortable wearing prints, often preferring solid colours instead. “To cater to this preference and still add a unique touch, I decided to enhance the solid fabrics by incorporating textured materials or adding pintuck and gathering details,” she recollects. These elements add both structure and flow to the designs, offering a sophisticated, comfortable and statement alternative for those who shy away from prints.
“The standout pieces include the Ruby Maxi Dress, which features pintuck details and a striking backless design crafted from exceptionally luxurious fabric.
Another highlight is the Jade Scarf Dress, distinguished by its shoulder cutouts and scarf detail, enhanced with a side panel at the bottom for a more dynamic silhouette. Additionally, the collection presents the Not So Basic Bodysuit, reimagined with layered details and sexy cutouts. While each piece in the collection carries a signature appeal, these three are my favourite,” she explains.
To ensure everyone enjoys wearing this collection during the summer, the outfits are made using breathable and comfortable fabrics. The materials used include cotton, double muslin, linen, lotus crepe, and mulmul, each chosen for its lightweight and airy qualities, perfect for the warmer months.
“Our collection is designed with versatility in mind. Each piece can be effortlessly styled for various occasions, from brunch to dinner and parties. By simply adding different accessories, you can transform your look to suit any event. All the garments are open to be styled the way you want,” she adds.
Price starts at Rs 1,899. Available online.
