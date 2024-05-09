Flow is a celebration of lightness, freedom, and effortless elegance

Simran has always gravitated towards fashion that prioritises comfort. “I aim to design garments that are not only stylish and easy to wear but also crafted from fabrics that feel like a hug and can be comfortably worn all day long,” she shares.

While discussing summer fashion preferences with her friends, she discovered that not everyone is comfortable wearing prints, often preferring solid colours instead. “To cater to this preference and still add a unique touch, I decided to enhance the solid fabrics by incorporating textured materials or adding pintuck and gathering details,” she recollects. These elements add both structure and flow to the designs, offering a sophisticated, comfortable and statement alternative for those who shy away from prints.

“The standout pieces include the Ruby Maxi Dress, which features pintuck details and a striking backless design crafted from exceptionally luxurious fabric.

Another highlight is the Jade Scarf Dress, distinguished by its shoulder cutouts and scarf detail, enhanced with a side panel at the bottom for a more dynamic silhouette. Additionally, the collection presents the Not So Basic Bodysuit, reimagined with layered details and sexy cutouts. While each piece in the collection carries a signature appeal, these three are my favourite,” she explains.