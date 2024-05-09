Immerse in a kaleidoscopic world with this new spring/summer collection

House of Tuhina’s vibrant handcrafted Spring/Summer 2024 collection is inspired by a blend of cultural and everyday life elements. The inspiration comes from a variety of sources, such as vibrant hand-painted road signs, the kaleidoscopic colours of street food carts, and the regal beauty of antique artworks and gilded frames. These diverse inspirations are reflected in the collection’s lively colours and intricate details, showcasing a mix of traditional and modern aesthetics.

Speaking to Indulge, founder Tuhina Goyal says, “The Spring/Summer 2024 collection introduces fresh summer hues that have a universal appeal. While previous collections leaned towards a more traditional Indian aesthetic, this collection combines global trends with cultural references, making it suitable for a broader audience.”