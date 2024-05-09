Immerse in a kaleidoscopic world with this new spring/summer collection

House of Tuhina’s vibrant handcrafted Spring/Summer 2024 collection is inspired by a blend of cultural and everyday life elements. The inspiration comes from a variety of sources, such as vibrant hand-painted road signs, the kaleidoscopic colours of street food carts, and the regal beauty of antique artworks and gilded frames. These diverse inspirations are reflected in the collection’s lively colours and intricate details, showcasing a mix of traditional and modern aesthetics.
Speaking to Indulge, founder Tuhina Goyal says, “The Spring/Summer 2024 collection introduces fresh summer hues that have a universal appeal. While previous collections leaned towards a more traditional Indian aesthetic, this collection combines global trends with cultural references, making it suitable for a broader audience.”
The collection draws inspiration from the vibrant colours and textures found throughout India. It incorporates a rich tapestry of cultural elements, including the lively hand-painted road signs, the dynamic energy of bustling street food carts, and the elegant motifs from traditional Indian artwork. The edit encapsulates the essence of India’s diversity while blending contemporary designs to appeal to a global audience.
With a variety of accessories designed to complement any outfit, one can find a wide range that includes bracelets, earrings, necklaces, hair accessories, and rings. Each piece is carefully crafted to be both lightweight and durable, ensuring comfort and style for everyday wear or special occasions.
“The collection features gold-plated jewellery with intricate mirror and enamel inlays, providing a luxurious and eye-catching aesthetic. The primary metal used is casting metal, which is lead and nickel-free, with some parts made from brass. These materials are tested according to world standards and are allergy-free, ensuring that they are safe and comfortable for all skin types,” Tuhina tells us.
Sharing with us some ways to style this trendy collection, she adds, “For a casual look, you can pair a simple bracelet with matching earrings to add a touch of elegance to your everyday attire. For a more formal event, consider layering necklaces of varying lengths or combining bold statement rings with delicate hair accessories. The versatility of the collection allows you to experiment with different styles and create a look that suits your personality and the occasion.”
Prices range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,000.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain