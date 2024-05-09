Strike the right balance of sophistication and style with this workwear collection

Summer has officially reached its peak, prompting the daily question of what to wear to work that is both chic and cool at the same time. The goal is to strike the right balance of sophistication and stylishness. Qua’s SS24 collection titled Alpha will solve a lot of your summer dressing woes, especially when it comes to comfortable formal wear.
“Qua tells the tale of two girls with a flair for dressing up real bodies. There’s an unwritten corporate rule to abide by — dress the way you wish to be treated. On the surface, this might seem like a cue to give your office wardrobe an overhaul. Maybe, it really is time to give it an upgrade,” says Divya Agarwal, creative director of the brand.
Much like a good story, a well-put together ensemble usually comprises a secret sauce—to be simple enough to offer comfort to the wearer, but powerful enough to leave an impact. A similar train of thought struck siblings Divya and Rupanshi Agarwal, on a balmy afternoon in 2018. And, Qua—a homegrown label that focuses on a fashion-forward workwear and accessories for women— was born.
“Power dressing shouldn’t seem arduous or out-of-reach. The brand aims to break the mould, and broaden the horizons of assertive power dressing by including more fluid and adaptable styles,” Divya says.
The Alpha is a tribute to the modern alpha woman. “For this edit, we envisioned a new archetype of feminine strength—one that embodies the essence of the modern alpha woman.
In a world where power meets compassion and authenticity reigns supreme, the Alpha line celebrates this vision, encapsulating the spirit of a woman who strides confidently through life, making her mark on the world while making place for others at the table,” shares Divya.
Minimalism goes big and bold with clean lines and understated details coming together to create striking and impactful looks. Every silhouette is a statement in itself, embodying style, power, poise, and elegance with unparalleled authority. With amplified proportions, authoritative cuts, and meticulously tailored details, the collection strips away excess, focusing on essential elements to create a powerful visual impact.
“Tees have been reimagined with meticulous attention to the cut, fabric and fit. Crafted in the softest cotton and viscose fabrics, they are designed to keep you cool and chic all summer. The matching tee and column skirt ensembles introduce a fresh take on summer chicness, while the statement pointed shoulders of the violet Sculpted Blazer Dress add a touch of drama and power. Soft pastel hues intermingle with bold splashes of reds and cobalts, reflecting the passion and vibrancy of new-age femininity,” she explains.
The Alpha collection is more than just clothes; it’s a celebration of female bonds, strength, and what it means to be an alpha female in today’s age.
Price on request. Available online.
