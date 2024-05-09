Strike the right balance of sophistication and style with this workwear collection

Much like a good story, a well-put together ensemble usually comprises a secret sauce—to be simple enough to offer comfort to the wearer, but powerful enough to leave an impact. A similar train of thought struck siblings Divya and Rupanshi Agarwal, on a balmy afternoon in 2018. And, Qua—a homegrown label that focuses on a fashion-forward workwear and accessories for women— was born.

“Power dressing shouldn’t seem arduous or out-of-reach. The brand aims to break the mould, and broaden the horizons of assertive power dressing by including more fluid and adaptable styles,” Divya says.

The Alpha is a tribute to the modern alpha woman. “For this edit, we envisioned a new archetype of feminine strength—one that embodies the essence of the modern alpha woman.

In a world where power meets compassion and authenticity reigns supreme, the Alpha line celebrates this vision, encapsulating the spirit of a woman who strides confidently through life, making her mark on the world while making place for others at the table,” shares Divya.

Minimalism goes big and bold with clean lines and understated details coming together to create striking and impactful looks. Every silhouette is a statement in itself, embodying style, power, poise, and elegance with unparalleled authority. With amplified proportions, authoritative cuts, and meticulously tailored details, the collection strips away excess, focusing on essential elements to create a powerful visual impact.