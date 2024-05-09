These ethnic outfits in pastel shades from the Gul collection will stand out in a crowd of loud Indian attires

When it comes to bridal wear, brides always look for timeless classics. They don’t want to flip through their wedding album after a few years and feel a tinge of regret for wearing something outlandish but was in trend then. Designer Vvani by Vani Vats’s SS24 bridal collection titled Gul rides big on this sentiment — timeless classics. It is a love letter to every woman who wants to feel special not just on her wedding but in all the functions leading up to her big day.

Vani has taken inspiration from the favourite colour palette — pastels and the enticing flowers. The perfect blend of both makes this collection a must have this wedding season.