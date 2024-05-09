These ethnic outfits in pastel shades from the Gul collection will stand out in a crowd of loud Indian attires

When it comes to bridal wear, brides always look for timeless classics. They don’t want to flip through their wedding album after a few years and feel a tinge of regret for wearing something outlandish but was in trend then. Designer Vvani by Vani Vats’s SS24 bridal collection titled Gul rides big on this sentiment — timeless classics. It is a love letter to every woman who wants to feel special not just on her wedding but in all the functions leading up to her big day.
Vani has taken inspiration from the favourite colour palette — pastels and the enticing flowers. The perfect blend of both makes this collection a must have this wedding season.
Lightweight with a colour palette boasting soft pastels, Gul is, indeed, every new-age bride’s dream collection. The soft pastels, and sleeker cut blouses bring out the daintiness in each attire. Soft and lightweight fabrics such as silk organza, georgette and net make them breezy in nature. Colours such as powder lilac, moss green, baby pink, firozi, ash pink and sky blue give a great summer vibe with shimmer in the right quantity.
We caught up with the designer to know more about her creations. “My aesthetic is primarily focused on surface textures that have a more geometric appearance. I enjoy precise and clean needlework. Abstract motifs or themes do not appeal to me,” she clarifies.
The colours are just right for the season and are a reflection of the current wedding trends. “The idea was to use fresh, vibrant and pastel colours to evoke the spirit of spring 2024. We have used shades of pink, lilac and hues like firozi to highlight the versatility of the collection,” says Vani.
Bridal fashion often incorporates traditional elements while embracing contemporary trends. Vani has succeeded in striking a balance between timeless elegance and modern innovation in her designs. She tells us that her brand is focused more on “clean embroideries and contemporary Indo-Western silhouettes to cater to the women of today who still adore Indian embroideries but with more sexy and sleeker silhouettes.”
Bridal fashion is inherently personal. Vvani collaborates with brides to ensure that their individual style and personality shine through in their wedding day ensemble. “The only way I can accomplish this is by always hearing and paying close attention as to what my bride desires in terms of hues, embellishments, texture and comfort. This eventually leads to every bride having a signature statement/look to her,” she shares.
The cuts and other embellishments featured in Gul are different from her earlier collections. Throwing more light on the same, she says, “This collection, unlike any of my previous collections, has a unique blend of classic hand embroidery of cutdana and sequins combined with beautiful appliqué technique and our signature mirror work. This lends a dainty and fresh vibe to the ensembles.”
Her tip for styling outfits from Gul is to go very minimal with delicate accessories.
Price starts at Rs 59,500. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com