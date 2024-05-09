This vibrant edit celebrates coral reefs and floral prints

With a vision to establish a homegrown sari brand with sustainability at its core, integrating traditional garments like the sari with a contemporary and distinct design language while utilising artisanal techniques such as hand embroidery and natural dyeing, Kavana launched its first collection in March 2020.
With their last collection Zari, the label expanded into festive wear. The designs featured plush zari linen material adorned with their signature embroidery designs. Their new collection Tajgul is a celebration of the omnipresence of colourful flora in every habitat, be it the captivating ocean life or the enchanting spring gardens. “The collection tells a story of renewal, growth, and natural beauty. Each handcrafted piece is adorned with delicate hand embroidery reminiscent of sunlit coral reefs, and floral prints that evoke the beauty and serenity of a summer garden in full bloom. The embroidery, the print, the colours are all an ode to fragrant summers,” says Prerna Negi, co-founder and creative director of Kavana.
Much of the motifs inspired from aquatic life are appearing for the first time in this collection, she informs us, adding, “We have introduced ‘mixed media’ saris that are half organza and half linen, which are a vibrant new addition to the product line. The colour palette follows a pastel tone perfect for the summer.
It has beautiful shades of rosy pinks, cool blues, teals and greens reminiscent of sprouting leaves and fresh lilacs and peaches.”
The fabrics in this collection include handwoven linen and breezy organzas, and notable among the silhouettes are the easy going, loose shirt fits, flowy A-line kurtas to spin around in and the impeccably tailored straight fit kurtas perfect for every occasion.
Tajgul follows along similar lines of design aesthetics as the previous collection while taking inspiration from new elements each season. The collection is heavily influenced by aquatic flora and fauna including corals, seaweed, seashells, fish of all shapes and sizes , as well as our signature florals inspired from beachside shrubs.
Moving on from saris, Prerna informs us that their next edit is already underway, and it is going to be “all about dresses in fun, vibrant colours and our signature hand embroidery upon very new and sophisticated silhouettes.”
Prices range from Rs 9,000 to Rs 45,000.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain