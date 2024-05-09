This vibrant edit celebrates coral reefs and floral prints

With a vision to establish a homegrown sari brand with sustainability at its core, integrating traditional garments like the sari with a contemporary and distinct design language while utilising artisanal techniques such as hand embroidery and natural dyeing, Kavana launched its first collection in March 2020.

With their last collection Zari, the label expanded into festive wear. The designs featured plush zari linen material adorned with their signature embroidery designs. Their new collection Tajgul is a celebration of the omnipresence of colourful flora in every habitat, be it the captivating ocean life or the enchanting spring gardens. “The collection tells a story of renewal, growth, and natural beauty. Each handcrafted piece is adorned with delicate hand embroidery reminiscent of sunlit coral reefs, and floral prints that evoke the beauty and serenity of a summer garden in full bloom. The embroidery, the print, the colours are all an ode to fragrant summers,” says Prerna Negi, co-founder and creative director of Kavana.