Hello Lover celebrates individuality through dramatic, flirtatious and stylish statement pieces

Luxe leather geometrist, Sameer Madan’s new edit, Hello Lover, embodies a little bit of nostalgia, summer romance and unapologetic style. Drawing top tier sartorial inspiration from Carrie Bradshaw, the iconic character from the series, Sex and the City, it celebrates individuality through dramatic, flirtatious and stylish statement pieces.

From extravagant furs to sky-high Manolo Blahniks, Sex and the City was truly synonymous with over-the-top glamour. Infatuated with the same energy, Hello Lover exudes eccentric style and OTT designs.