The Jaipur Print Collection pulsates with the vibrant energy of untamed wilderness

Get ready to unleash your wild side with Dennison’s electrifying new release — the Jaipur Print Collection. Imagine diving headfirst into a jungle safari, where every print pulsates with the vibrant energy of the untamed wilderness. These shirts are meticulously tailored using premium fabrics, ensuring unparalleled comfort and durability as you conquer the urban jungle in style. And be prepared to turn heads wherever you go — whether you’re hitting the streets or making a grand entrance at a summer bash. These shirts are designed to be statement pieces, which will elevate your style game to new heights.
Ashswini Seth, founder, Dennison, throws more light into the collection. “Drawing inspiration from vibrant cultures and untamed landscapes, the Jaipur Print Collection pays tribute to the mesmerising allure of nature and wildlife. Like a thrilling jungle safari adventure, each piece embodies a dynamic spirit, capturing the raw magnificence of wilderness. Infused with electrifying hues and earthy tones, it transports wearers into the heart of the jungle,” he shares.
It features unique cuts and a vibrant colour palette inspired by Jaipur’s festivals, along with a touch of Cuban collar and tropical flair. “You will find garments crafted with premium quality fabrics, including cotton and cambric, ensuring superior comfort and durability,” he says.
Sharing his tips on styling these pieces, Ashswini says, “Opt for neutral bottoms to let the vibrant prints stand out. For a beach or resort look, pair them with woven straw accessories and sandals. For added depth, layer with solid-coloured jackets or scarves. For a versatile look, mix and match with existing wardrobe staples.” When it comes to footwear, his advise is to choose canvas sneakers or leather loafers to complement the adventurous theme.
Price starts at Rs 2,799. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com