Sonam Kapoor ups her fashion game in a Ralph Lauren patterned blazer

Bollywood actor and fashionista Sonam Kapoor flaunted her killer style as she shared pictures looking classy in paratterend balzer. The artiste took to her Instagram to share a string of pictures. In the image, Sonam was seen wearing a Ralph Lauren jacket, black pants, and formal shoes. She captioned the post, "If looks could (knife emoji)."
Sonam ditched comfy clothes for a total boss babe look! She rocked a long-sleeved, patterned blazer over sleek black pants. She was styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, and celebrity fashion stylist, Abhilasha Devnani.
To add some flair, her hair cascaded down in beachy waves. Gold hoops and a watch gave a touch of class, while smoky eyes balanced with a nude lip kept things stylish. Her brows were perfectly shaped, and a hint of blush tied the whole look together. She completed her look with chunky gold earrings, and chose to keep her hair open. Basically, Sonam's proving that being a mom only makes her more fashionable!
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. The film was a remake of the popular 2011 Korean film of the same name and traced the story of a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. According to reports, the actor will next be seen in Battle for Bittora based on a novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan.