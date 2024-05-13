Sonam Kapoor ups her fashion game in a Ralph Lauren patterned blazer

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. The film was a remake of the popular 2011 Korean film of the same name and traced the story of a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. According to reports, the actor will next be seen in Battle for Bittora based on a novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan.