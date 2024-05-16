The Mosaique Collection draws inspiration from breathtaking stained-glass windows

The plique-a-jour i s a demanding technique, requiring precise application of translucent enamel within a delicate wire frame, with no metal backing. “Achieving a perfect, curved surface between the frame is a significant hurdle. The fragile nature of the application necessitates soft and curvilinear designs, often featuring organic motifs that celebrate the beauty of nature. Each Mosaique piece is a testament of the skill and precision required to achieve this captivating style,” she shares.

While Mosaique utilises a Western technique, the brand has incorporated traditional Indian designs like the iconic jhumka earring. “Unlike traditional meenakari work, where enamel rests on metal, our technique suspends the enamel within the gold wireframe, creating a unique effect. The light plays through the translucent enamel, adding another dimension to the jhumka’s beauty,” she explains.