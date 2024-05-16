The Mosaique Collection draws inspiration from breathtaking stained-glass windows

5 best gifts for your loved ones this summer Irasva Fine Jewellery, a subsidiary of Renaissance Global Ltd, a leader in exquisite studded jewellery design, has launched its latest Mosaique Collection. It is crafted with translucent vitreous enamel that captures the many facets of you. As light dances through the enamel, revealing hidden depths, these pieces become a captivating invitation to discover all you are waiting to unveil.
Leshna Shah, the founder of the brand, tells us that the collection draws inspiration from the breathtaking stained-glass windows adorning architectural wonders worldwide. This ancient artistry, known as plique-a-jour, translates to ‘letting in daylight’. Each Mosaique piece, with an array of colourful enamel, gemstones and uncut polki diamonds, meticulously replicates the vibrant and dynamic nature of these windows, featuring a harmonious blend of colours and intricate designs. “The collection embodies a sense of refinement and timeless elegance, echoing the heritage of stained glass,” says Leshna.
The plique-a-jour i s a demanding technique, requiring precise application of translucent enamel within a delicate wire frame, with no metal backing. “Achieving a perfect, curved surface between the frame is a significant hurdle. The fragile nature of the application necessitates soft and curvilinear designs, often featuring organic motifs that celebrate the beauty of nature. Each Mosaique piece is a testament of the skill and precision required to achieve this captivating style,” she shares.
While Mosaique utilises a Western technique, the brand has incorporated traditional Indian designs like the iconic jhumka earring. “Unlike traditional meenakari work, where enamel rests on metal, our technique suspends the enamel within the gold wireframe, creating a unique effect. The light plays through the translucent enamel, adding another dimension to the jhumka’s beauty,” she explains.
The Mosaique Collection offers a wide array of earrings, pendants, bangles, and bracelets. “This variety empowers wearers to express themselves through their jewellery choices. We also offer customisation options, allowing individuals to select colours that resonate with their personal style. Each design incorporates contrasting or complementary colour combinations, further enhancing the potential for personalisation,” she adds.
Price starts at Rs 1,00,000. Available online.
