This Kolkata-based brand launches a new eco-conscious collection

Kolkata-based eco-conscious and sustainable brand Aranya is back with its latest collection, PATA. All ensembles in this collection have been made with the process of eco-prints, making it perfect for the summer and monsoon wear and most importantly one can wear them guilt free knowing its manufacturing roots and every way of the process progresses keeping in mind the environment.
Speaking to Indulge, founder Chandoni Basu explains, “Eco Printing is a sustainable process of printing leaves and flowers on fabric by directly transferring their natural dyes on them and then making the colours fast with the help of a mordant. Our newest collection is thus, simply called PATA.”
One of the main concerns as a buyer remains regarding the use of fabric and the dyes used. Wiping away all consumer fear she reveals, “The dyes are derived from various natural sources like marigold, lac, onion-skin and pomegranate. The colours are muted, skin friendly and subtle and the leaves of eucalyptus, castor leaf and Indian cork tree paint beautiful patterns on the fabric.”
Talking about the thoughtfully curated silhouettes in the collection, Chandoni mentions, "This collection has a lot of free flowing anti fit clothes in relaxed fit. We also have a lot of cotton sarees. These can be styled with a shirt or a crop top for a casual chic look. Since silks and tussars give beautiful results in eco print we have pure tussars and mulberry silks in this collection. For men we have half-sleeved shirts and a short kurta with a V-neck. A harem pant in natural Kora fabric pairs beautifully with them."
This collection has been in the making for a long time. Currently the collection has been launched at their Concept Store in Harish Mukherjee Road but will be soon introduced in the Jodhpur Park Outlet, June onwards with additional products in home décor and furnishings which will be mostly made to order.
Price (for apparel collection only): INR 2500 onwards.