Jewellery designer Chitwn D Malhotra talks about her brand's new edit

One standout piece is our intertwined collection of jewellery that includes small and big pendants, ring and a bracelet from the Prêt Collection, featuring rose gold, matte gold and diamond rings intertwined together in the entire collection, blending contemporary flair with luxury. These pieces are perfect for adding a touch of glamour to any occasion.

For those seeking a royal touch with a modern twist, our three-tiered polki necklace showcases elegance. Its pragmatic design is tailored for the modern woman of today, allowing her to exude confidence and grace effortlessly.

One can choose to ditch their expensive solitaires for the vacay and hop on to the pret trio rings or rose cut rings that add a touch of luxury waves to your outfit. This piece combines the brilliance of diamonds with the charm of twists & leaves, creating a captivating accessory that elevates any look.