Jewellery designer Chitwn D Malhotra talks about her brand's new edit
One of the few things that most women take time to choose and are very passionate about is jewellery. And no, it is not limited to only diamonds or wedding jewellery, and that's why we speak to jewellery designer and founder of Dillano Jewels Ltd, Chitwn D Malhotra, to speak on their new Pret collectio, some summer jewellery tips and more.
Tell us something about the new collection.
Our latest collection from Dillano Jewels is an exquisite fusion of modern aesthetics, prized for its adaptability and appeal to a broad consumer base. Overall, our pret collection celebrates the beauty of craftsmanship and the allure of fine jewellery, offering a diverse range of pieces that cater to everyday jewellery.
What are the designs like? What all pieces does the collection include?
One standout piece is our intertwined collection of jewellery that includes small and big pendants, ring and a bracelet from the Prêt Collection, featuring rose gold, matte gold and diamond rings intertwined together in the entire collection, blending contemporary flair with luxury. These pieces are perfect for adding a touch of glamour to any occasion.
For those seeking a royal touch with a modern twist, our three-tiered polki necklace showcases elegance. Its pragmatic design is tailored for the modern woman of today, allowing her to exude confidence and grace effortlessly.
One can choose to ditch their expensive solitaires for the vacay and hop on to the pret trio rings or rose cut rings that add a touch of luxury waves to your outfit. This piece combines the brilliance of diamonds with the charm of twists & leaves, creating a captivating accessory that elevates any look.
What inspired you to design this?
Our inspiration for designing this collection came from a desire to wear jewellery every day. We were inspired by a range of sources, including nature's beauty, diamond cuts and intertwined circles. Each design in this collection exemplifies our dedication to workmanship, quality, and creativity, ensuring that each piece tells a unique story about womanhood.
What's your design process like?
Our design approach is a team effort that starts with in-depth investigation and artistic experimenting. First, we look to a variety of sources for inspiration, such as art, culture, the outdoors, and current fashions. Being the lead designer at Dillano Jewels, I personally design each piece starting with sketches once we have a clear vision and refine them to connect with beauty.
The best materials are then carefully chosen, guaranteeing that every piece satisfies our high standards for craftsmanship and quality. Then, creating jewellery that is both stunning and long-lasting. We place a high value on craftsmanship and attention to detail throughout the process in an effort to produce pieces that excite the wearer, alluring the feeling of jewellery as the best accessory a woman could have. Every step of our design process is a labour of love, done with the highest care and devotion to produce classic pieces that will be treasured for many years to come.
Share some summer jewellery tips. Also, how to sport jewellery in summer weddings.
Be versatile, invest in items like basic studs or hoops earrings that look good from day to night. Any outfit gains depth and interest from the layering of delicate necklaces and stacking rings together amps up the whole look.
In summer weddings, use jewellery that is lightweight and breathable. Opt for pieces that cover your neck but don't appear too heavy. Think of adding tropical or floral elements to fit the mood of the season. Try stacking rings on several fingers or layering necklaces of varying lengths to add a personalised touch.
What do you think would be the wedding jewellery trend for 2024-25.
Considering the ongoing jewellery trends, brides are preferring a diamond bride look instead of opting for polki or kundan necklaces. They are moving towards a brighter colour more the wedding but amping it up with coloured gemstones such as rubies, sapphires, emeralds and pearls. Indian brides usually wear red coloured outfits and they are matching completely opposite tones of emeralds. Bright coloured stones, huge chunky size stones are the latest trend of brides. Also, instead of one heavy necklace, brides are opting for layering of 4 to 5 necklaces together which can be worn later in lighter versions also.
5 jewellery pieces that you think are a must in the woman's jewellery box.
Diamond stud earrings: Diamond solitaire earrings are forever and they are everlasting and evergreen. Every bride dreams to own a good pair of solitaires.
Pearl necklace: South sea pearls and Tahitian pearls are a must have in women’s wardrobe.
Band rings: Lots of practical rings which are thinner and more wearable as well as eternity bands are the latest trends.
Layered necklaces: Long chains to match with plain black outfits are latest trend
Statement cocktail ring: A good piece of Colombian Emeralds, Blue Sapphire ring or a good Ruby is a must have in women’s wardrobe.
Price on request. Available online.