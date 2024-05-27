This new bridal jewellery collection knots fashion with cultural grandeur
Looking for that perfect piece of wedding jewellery that would make you stand out on your big day? Want to gift a piece of jewellery that remains as a family heirloom?
The Senco Gold and Diamonds has recently launched their Gathbandhan bridal wedding collection. With over eight decades of expertise in the industry, this Kolkata-based brand has imbibed the pulse of the consumers and introduces new collection with sparks of innovative modernity, while keeping the culture and heritage aspect of the jewellery intact.
Every piece of this collection reflects the eternal love story, the coming together of two individuals, through its designs and essence. Commenting on the collection Joita Sen, director and head of marketing states, “Senco Gold and Diamonds celebrates with its beautifully handcrafted, pan- India bridal jewellery collection, designed keeping in mind the unique traditions and preferences of brides from every parts of India. The Gathbandhan bridal jewellery collection is an ode to the promise of a lifetime of love.”
The collection includes neckpieces, earrings, rings, bangles and more. From antique kundan gold to temple jewellery, from opulent gold chokers to light gold necklaces, from layered diamond necklaces to earrings embedded with precious stones; from meticulously designed bangles to adorable rfinger rings; one would find them all.
In fact, the designs reflect the traditions of different parts of the country and makes this collection have a piece for every kind of wedding. Sen continues, “Customers can now explore the extensive range which includes special collection featuring polki, kundan, antique, diamond, and gold bridal jewellery and indulge in the exquisite craftsmanship”.
Available in-store and online. Price on Request.