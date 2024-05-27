This new bridal jewellery collection knots fashion with cultural grandeur

Looking for that perfect piece of wedding jewellery that would make you stand out on your big day? Want to gift a piece of jewellery that remains as a family heirloom?

The Senco Gold and Diamonds has recently launched their Gathbandhan bridal wedding collection. With over eight decades of expertise in the industry, this Kolkata-based brand has imbibed the pulse of the consumers and introduces new collection with sparks of innovative modernity, while keeping the culture and heritage aspect of the jewellery intact.