Add spark to your fantasy with this new jewellery collection

The new collection from Tribe Amrapali named Fantasia is a dreamy collection of bold yet lightweight designs that are sure to captivate everyone’s fancy. The styles are comfortable, effortless and perfect for making a statement.
Moving away from the brand’s usual blend of diamonds, pearls, silver and enamel work, Fantasia, the all-gold collection, focuses on intricate and textured designs, bringing in new elements. This collection is about dreamy, dainty and delightful jewellery pieces like earrings, necklaces, earstuds and rings, suited for wearing at different occasions and seasons. The bold and abstract designs are sure to lure the wearer and catch everybody’s eye wherever you go!
“As the name suggests, the inspiration for Fantasia is deeply rooted in the beauty of nature. It takes cues from the movements of woodland creatures, incorporating motifs such as blooming flowers, beautiful butterflies, delicate leaves, and whimsical abstract figures. These elements infuse the pieces with a sense of vitality and movement,” says Akanksha Aroroa from the brand.
These lightweight contemporary pieces adorned with sparkling zircon are sure to make you feel comfortable and effortlessly stylish. This collection can match the mood for summer as well as your distinct look for autumn; for both festive and formal occasions.
Take a closer look at the collection, and you will notice that motifs such as flowers, leaves, butterflies, abstract shapes, and bark-like textures are used to infuse the pieces with the beauty of nature. Each motif carries its symbolism: flowers signify growth and leaves represent vitality; butterflies symbolise transformation, and bark-like textures evoke earthiness.
With gold plated alloy as the main material, all the styles in this collection have a bold golden look. They are timeless yet classic and create statement pieces that command attention and exude sophistication.
Tribe Amrapali speaks to a youthful and modern customer; someone who has an instant connection to cultivating tribal culture in new ways. It focuses on jewellery, which is eclectic yet heritage. Each designer associated with the brand brings their unique expertise and perspective to the table, contributing to the collaborative process of creating this collection.
Now, if you are wondering how to style pieces from this all-gold edit, Akanksha shares some tips. “They can be styled with modern and indo-fusion attires. I personally like the butterfly earrings; both the single and the three layered one. They are bold and just add spark to any outfit,” she says.
Price starts at Rs 600.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain