Add spark to your fantasy with this new jewellery collection

The new collection from Tribe Amrapali named Fantasia is a dreamy collection of bold yet lightweight designs that are sure to captivate everyone’s fancy. The styles are comfortable, effortless and perfect for making a statement.

Moving away from the brand’s usual blend of diamonds, pearls, silver and enamel work, Fantasia, the all-gold collection, focuses on intricate and textured designs, bringing in new elements. This collection is about dreamy, dainty and delightful jewellery pieces like earrings, necklaces, earstuds and rings, suited for wearing at different occasions and seasons. The bold and abstract designs are sure to lure the wearer and catch everybody’s eye wherever you go!