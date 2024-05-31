Bijoux designer Bharti Bangur on celebrating her 11th year with Glitterati edit
Home grown jewellery label Crisanto Jewels just turned 11 and we had a hearty chat with founder designer Bharti Bangur about the ritzy bijoux label’s new collection, Glitterati.
How has Crisanto’s designs evolved over a decade?
Our main focus was always to create products which makes the wearer feel beautiful and unique, while keeping the jewellery lightweight as well as easy on the pocket. That has not changed. It is our ethos. But over a decade we have discovered new ways of jewellery making, new metals, new stones, new designing and placement techniques.
What inspires you as a designer?
My biggest inspiration is mother nature. In a garden, not a single leaf or flower is similar to each other. God is the ultimate creator and my creativity comes when I connect with him. I love designing, and making others feel beautiful. A piece of jewellery reminds the wearer that they are precious. And that is my inspiration.
Tell us about the latest collection.
Our latest collection this season is named Glitterati. As the name suggests, this collection is all about shine and glamour. We have used a lot of differently shaped and different types of emeralds in this collection. Emeralds are the most trending precious stone this season, especially after the Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations. We have amalgamated uncut diamonds, polished diamonds, briolette’s in unique hoops, neckpieces and statement bracelets. Each piece is a masterpiece that can make one stand out. The idea is to make the wearer feel like a royalty.
How do you incorporate sustainability in your collections?
We create designs that are versatile. Any piece of ours is very lightweight, and can be worn with different ensembles, whether ethnic or modern. We use classic timeless designs so that the jewellery lasts a lifetime for the buyer.
What's trending in terms of jewellery this summer season?
Light pendants and chains that can be layered, stacking tennis bracelets, emeralds and statements earrings are the rage. Big pearls are also trending again specially in the summers as they go with all pastel colours.
For wedding wear, nothing timid for the brides of today. So, the jewellery needs to match that persona. Big polkis, interesting headgear, chokers set in emeralds or rubies, they make sure that the outfit is complementing their jewellery and not just vice versa.
Jewellery must-haves in every 40 plus woman's wardrobe?
Solitaires never go out of style. If they are too expensive, we do solitaire kind of look with invisible setting on earrings pendants rings and bracelets. A pearl string is a basic classic. An ethnic polki set for the festivities, some statement earrings, and bracelets.