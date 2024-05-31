Bijoux designer Bharti Bangur on celebrating her 11th year with Glitterati edit

A

Our latest collection this season is named Glitterati. As the name suggests, this collection is all about shine and glamour. We have used a lot of differently shaped and different types of emeralds in this collection. Emeralds are the most trending precious stone this season, especially after the Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations. We have amalgamated uncut diamonds, polished diamonds, briolette’s in unique hoops, neckpieces and statement bracelets. Each piece is a masterpiece that can make one stand out. The idea is to make the wearer feel like a royalty.