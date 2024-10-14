Actor and producer Priya Atlee turns designer with the launch of her fashion brand
Her Instagram bio reads ‘ Simple person, Loves to Smile’ which finds a literal manifestation in Priya Atlee’s latest venture Red Knot. The celebrated actor and producer now turns to fashion designing with the launch of her brand which just released its first collection. While the collection is simple, it is full of elegant silhouettes, chic colours, premium fabrics and of course brings a smile to one’s face with its uber level of comfort. We speak to Priya on her thoughts of launching the label, design philosophy, festive trends and more.
Excerpts:
How did the thought of launching Red Knot come to you?
I've loved styling ever since I was a kid. I used to borrow my mother's dupattas and drape them like sarees, often mismatching outfits in a way that sparked my creativity. In college, I began designing my own clothes, and my friends and family would always compliment my outfits. That encouragement fueled my passion for fashion, eventually leading to the creation of Red Knot.
What's your maiden collection like?
I use colors, prints and premium flowy fabrics to express emotions and feelings through clothing. For a designer, an empty canvas is the foundation of creativity.
What's the label's design philosophy?
I see fashion as the ultimate expression of self, a language without words. At Red Knot, our outfits are thoughtfully designed to not only reflect your moods but to amplify your confidence and individuality. Each piece is crafted to empower you, helping you embrace your inner strength and showcase your unique style. With Red Knot, you’re not just wearing an outfit , you’re making a statement, being your own boss, and owning every moment.
Since the launch was right before the onset of the festival season, what trends are picking up this year?
Everything bright I would say. Yellows and lemon greens are my current favourite for the festive season. I personally would love to try neons! I think styling your outfits in a unique way could be the start of a new trend. Also, don’t forget to add statement jewellery
What kind of jewellery or accessories would fit right in with the collection?
Anything minimal for daytime looks and blingy earrings for the perfect night out! I think we have to focus on hands too. Stack your favourite finger rings. I also love personalised jewelry with initials and charms of your choice. Jewellery simply adds glamour and charm to your entire look.
Today apart from style and elegance, the focus is on sustainable fashion too. What do you think about sustainability?
While sustainability is important in fashion today, my brand focuses on creating timeless, high-quality pieces that are designed to last. We believe in offering styles that people will love and wear for years, reducing the need for constant consumption. As we continue to evolve, sustainability is something we are mindful of, and we’re always exploring ways to incorporate more responsible practices in the future.
Body positivity and fashion inclusivity are being repeatedly spoken about. How does the collection embrace the same?
Our brand is for everyone as it should be. Can’t wait for you to see our next collection, it’s more inclusive and I’m excited.
What inspires and motivates you in life?
People, my husband, my family, my son, my work, and everyone around me.
What's your personal fashion style?
I never compromise comfort for style, because we are our truest selves when we feel at ease. My go-to looks include cords, loungewear, and dresses in bright funky yet elegant colours that offer both style and comfort. I gravitate toward whites, pinks, bright colours, neons and sometimes neutral tones that work effortlessly for any occasion. Recently been trying to coordinate with my son’s outfits. His outfits are cuter than mine.
Do you also help choose Atlee's attires?
We select each other's outfits. And that’s actually something we like to do on a daily basis. We love styling each other.
Would we see you venturing into costume designing in the future?
I would love to, but currently, I’m working on my goals for Red Knot.
Are you working on any new collection? Can you give us a sneak peek?
Yes, we're focused on creating designs that prioritise inclusivity, affordability, and comfort.