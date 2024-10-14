Actor and producer Priya Atlee turns designer with the launch of her fashion brand

Her Instagram bio reads ‘ Simple person, Loves to Smile’ which finds a literal manifestation in Priya Atlee’s latest venture Red Knot. The celebrated actor and producer now turns to fashion designing with the launch of her brand which just released its first collection. While the collection is simple, it is full of elegant silhouettes, chic colours, premium fabrics and of course brings a smile to one’s face with its uber level of comfort. We speak to Priya on her thoughts of launching the label, design philosophy, festive trends and more.

Excerpts: