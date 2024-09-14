Drama on the runway

It’s not every day that we see mythological characters from the epic Ramayana stationed at the Qutub Minar in Mehrauli. But at Delhi-based celebrity label ITRH, they could not think of a more dramatic way to campaign for their fashion debut at the recently held Dubai Fashion Week, this month.

The label helmed by the duo Ridhi Bansal and Mohit Rai, brought a collection aptly named ‘Natak’ that drew inspiration from the maximalism of Indian theatre.