Bulgari Celebrates Valentine's Day 2024

On Valentine’s Day 2024, Bulgari celebrates the authentic ties that fulfill the heart’s desires in their purest form with a dedicated digital campaign. A reminder that every bond they create is an endless source of emotion.

For Bulgari, the language of love is natural and simple, unaffected yet impactful, significant in all its forms: an orange-hued ribbon, reminiscent of the golden Roman sunsets, unfolding in a joyful dance across Bulgari’s iconic creations and that whispering little messages of affection; but also two hands embodying a sense of connection and intimacy that goes beyond words.

As the perfect gifts to capture this rare and precious force, a curated selection of Bulgari creations embodies the joyful and vibrant energy that brings people together.

For jewellery, the refined Divas’ Dream necklaces in rose gold celebrate love with their iconic shape pendants, artfully set with carnelian and mother-of-pearl inserts. Rooted in Bulgari’s Roman heritage, the aesthetic signature of the collection is adorned with precious pavé diamonds, in an ode to graceful, and timeless elegance. Furthermore, essential yet distinctive B.zero1 bangles, as well as the iconic rings and mesmerising Serpenti jewellery creations, make a meaningful declaration of love this Valentine’s Day.

Bvlgari - Aluminium Watch

The Bulgari Bulgari watches keep transcending time and pioneering trends with their daring classicism; while the effortlessly stylish Bulgari Aluminium timepiece stands out with its combination of Italian design and unexpected coolness. Furthermore, the signature style and mechanical prowess of the Octo watches and the captivating allure of Serpenti timepieces elevate the art of gifting.

The Serpentine Vertical Tote, with its unique blend of contemporary design and iconic details, is the perfect Valentine's Day gift. Crafted in soft yet resistant Ivory Opal Metropolitan Calf Leather, its structured body is topped by two metallic snake-body shaped handles, inspired by Bulgari’s jewellery creations of the 60’s.

Bvlgari Allegra Baciami immerses you in the unbridled romance and passionate spirit of Italy with a floral ambery signature; while the radiant Bvlgari Omnia Crystalline fragrance evokes the purity of crystal through the aquatic transparency of the lotus flower and the airy generosity of a white peony. Exuding a deeply charismatic elegance, Bvlgari Man In Black Parfum takes the original ambery woody signature of the fragrance to a new level of density, richness and refinement, for truly memorable celebrations.

